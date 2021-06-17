June 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs DFS agency bill

Jason DelgadoJune 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Rick Scott seeks end to federal mass transit mask mandate

HeadlinesJax

NAACP blasts ‘discriminatory’ Jacksonville jail clearing ahead of Orange Crush festival

2022Headlines

Florida Supreme Court quashes marijuana legalization amendment

jimmy patronis
The bill increases the department’s ability to support firefighters, protect sexual harassment victims, and protect Floridians from fraud.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that bolsters services provided by the Department of Financial Services.

The bill (HB 1209) increases the department’s ability to support firefighters, protect sexual harassment victims, and protect Floridians from fraud.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis applauded the Governor for signing the legislation.

“The signing of our agency bill is a big win for our state and allows DFS to better serve all Floridians,” Patronis said. “This legislation enhances the services provided by DFS by strengthening our fraud fighting efforts to combat rising insurance rates, further supports Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protects victims of sexual harassment against acts of retaliation.”

Under the bill, the DFS risk management program can provide cancer coverage to state agency firefighters. It also designates the Division of Public Assistance Fraud as a criminal justice agency and makes impersonation of a DFS officer illegal.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff sponsored the legislation.

“I was honored to sponsor the DFS Agency bill and support the department’s mission to fight fraud and protect consumers,” Burgess said. “Thank you to CFO Patronis, my colleagues in the Senate and House and to Governor DeSantis for helping us get this good bill across the finish line.”

Not least, the measure increases DFS’ ability to combat unlicensed activity within the funeral industry and fortifies sexual harassment protections related to victims’ personal information.

“I applaud Governor DeSantis for singing House Bill 1209 today,” Fetterhoff said. “Fighting fraud, advocating for Florida’s firefighters, and protecting consumers is an important mission and I was honored to have the opportunity to sponsor this good bill. I thoroughly enjoyed working closely with CFO Patronis and my colleagues in the legislature to ensure this critical legislation was passed.”

Among other responsibilities, DFS aims to educate Florida’s insurance and financial consumers. The department also combats fraud and manages the state’s finances and economic growth.

Post Views: 31

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNAACP blasts 'discriminatory' Jacksonville jail clearing ahead of Orange Crush festival

nextRick Scott seeks end to federal mass transit mask mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories