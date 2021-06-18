COVID-19 kills another 290 Floridians

Another 290 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 as the death toll approaches 38,000 since the pandemic started, according to a weekly report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 37,555 people had died, up from 37,265 a week earlier. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 10,095 during the week-long period, with the total at 2,310,881 cases as of Thursday.

Also, 10,659,464 people in Florida had received COVID-19 vaccinations, with 8,979,816 considered fully vaccinated. The other 1,679,648 people had received first doses of two-dose vaccination series.

