June 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

COVID-19 kills another 290 Floridians

News Service Of FloridaJune 18, 20211min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida wins first blow in cruise fight with CDC

HeadlinesInfluence

Analysis: No-fault repeal could raise rates by 50% or more for some drivers

HeadlinesTampa Bay

The ballot is set for St. Pete mayoral, City Council races

CORONAVIRUS FLORIDA JUNE 2020 (13)
As of Thursday, 37,555 people had died.

Another 290 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 as the death toll approaches 38,000 since the pandemic started, according to a weekly report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 37,555 people had died, up from 37,265 a week earlier. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 10,095 during the week-long period, with the total at 2,310,881 cases as of Thursday.

Also, 10,659,464 people in Florida had received COVID-19 vaccinations, with 8,979,816 considered fully vaccinated. The other 1,679,648 people had received first doses of two-dose vaccination series.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 55

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida wins first blow in cruise fight with CDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories