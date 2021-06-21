Cory Mills touts another congressional backer in CD 7 bid

Republican congressional candidate Cory Mills picked up another endorsement in the race for Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin of Texas endorsed Mills, who is one of four Republicans running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

“A decorated combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Cory Mills is a proven warrior and public servant. He is not afraid of challenges and will never back down when the going gets tough. Cory is a real-world example of America’s core promise — that you can achieve great success in life through hard work, determination, and choosing to do what’s right, regardless of the situation you were born into,” Babin said.

“His life experience ensures that he will be a voice for all everyday Americans because he understands them and is one of them. I am proud to endorse Cory and look forward to serving alongside him in Congress.”

Mills is a U.S. Army veteran who now works as a defense, diplomatic, and law enforcement consultant and contractor. In 2006, as a contractor for the U.S. State Department, he was injured in two separate explosions in Iraq.

Babin is the fifth member of Congress to endorse Mills in the primary race, which also features state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Jeremy Liggett and Mark Busch. Mills was the third Republican to file either federal or state paperwork to run in the CD 7 election following Busch and Liggett.

Sabatini joined the race later after initially filing to challenge U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

CD 7 is a top target for Republicans. The seat flipped from GOP control in 2016 after it was redrawn to favor Democrats. Murphy easily staved off GOP challengers in the next two cycles, defeating former state Rep. Mike Miller by 15 points in 2018 and physician Leo Valentin by 12 points last year.

However, the seat is set to be redrawn again ahead of the 2022 election as part of the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process. Congressional redistricting may significantly shift district lines this cycle as the state will be adding a 28th district.