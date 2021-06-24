‘Ready to move’: Joe Biden waiting for Ron DeSantis to ask for help with Surfside condo collapse

At the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the condo collapse in Surfside, saying that his administration is “ready to move with federal resources immediately” once Gov. Ron DeSantis makes the official ask.

“We’ve gotten in touch with FEMA. They’re ready to go,” Biden told reporters.

“The Governor is going to have to — they’re down there inspecting what they think is needed. But I’m waiting for the Governor to ask or to declare an emergency. Especially as we learn more about what might happen with the rest of the building,” Biden added.

“We’re ready to move with federal resources immediately, if in fact we’re asked, but we can’t go in now. FEMA is down there, taking a look at what’s needed, including looking at whether those other buildings have to be evacuated now, finding housing for those people, making sure they have the capacity to have a place to shelter, having food to eat, etc,” the President continued.

“My chief of staff has been deeply involved in this from the very beginning. We have the Cabinet involved now in terms of dealing with FEMA. We are working on it now, and I made it clear. I say to the people of Florida. Whatever help you want the federal government to provide, we’re waiting. Just ask us. We’ll be there,” Biden said.

Biden said he had a “long discussion” with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and had “been in contact” with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but a conversation with DeSantis apparently has not happened.

DeSantis’ communications director Taryn Fenske did not immediately respond to questions about plans to coordinate with Washington.

DeSantis held two press conferences Thursday, one of which was at the scene where the twelve-story building collapsed. He did not mention a pending ask for a State of Emergency and federal help.