Personnel Note: Johns Hopkins All Children’s appoints K. Alicia Schulhof first female president

K. Alicia Schulhof will become the first female president of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, starting July 26.

Schulhof will lead the Tampa Bay hospital after serving a year as president of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Before that, she spent more than 17 years leading health care organizations, including Indiana University Health and HCA Healthcare.

“Following an extensive national search, we are delighted to welcome Alicia Schulhof to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital,” Lawrence Repar, chair of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “Her stellar track record of health care leadership and her keen strategic vision make her an extraordinary choice to lead Florida’s finest children’s hospital. Above all, her patient-centric approach ensures that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital will continue our legacy of delivering hope and healing to our patients and their families.”

Before her career moved to Indiana, Schulhof worked in the Tampa Bay region as the chief operating officer and ethics and compliance officer for Brandon Regional Hospital.

“Every day, thanks to the tireless work of our clinical and research teams, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital provides best-in-class care for our patients and their families, and we continually raise the standard of pediatric care for children across the country and around the world,” Kevin Sowers, president of Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in a statement. “I am confident that with Alicia’s vision and dedication to our mission, we will continue our track record of excellence and service to our community.”

She also previously worked as the associate administrator and ethics compliance officer for Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute in St. Petersburg.

“Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is a beacon for hope and healing both regionally and around the country,” Schulhof said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting the Tampa Bay community and helping the exceptional team of clinicians and staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital continue to shape the future of children’s health through research and clinical excellence.”

Schulhof will succeed Thomas D. Kmetz, who has served as interim president of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital since 2019.

Kmetz became interim president of the hospital after the resignation of former President Dr. Jonathan Ellen in 2018. Ellen, along with several other hospital leaders, resigned in response to a 2018 Tampa Bay Times investigation that revealed an alarming rise in deaths and complications in the hospital’s heart surgery department. The hospital also had to pay millions in settlements to patients in malpractice suits.

“During Kmetz’s tenure, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital navigated one of the most challenging times in the history of the hospital,” the hospital provided in a statement.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as interim president of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for the last two years,” Kmetz said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments we’ve made, from improving our culture of safety and quality, to the hospital serving as a critical resource for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout, we have always served the single, unifying purpose of delivering world-class care to our patients. I congratulate Alicia and look forward to welcoming her to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.”