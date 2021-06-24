June 24, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis: State will help find housing for those displaced by Surfside condo collapse

Ryan NicolJune 24, 20213min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

‘Ready to move’: Joe Biden waiting for Ron DeSantis to ask for help with Surfside condo collapse

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Many feared dead after Surfside condo collapses

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist campaign announces new hires

RonDeSantis
The state will also assist those affected by damage to the surrounding community.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will work with landlords in Miami-Dade County to find temporary housing for individuals displaced after a Surfside condo partially collapsed early Thursday morning, affecting dozens of units.

“Our hearts go out to the Floridians impacted by the tragedy that occurred in Surfside today,” DeSantis said in a Thursday press release.

“I want to thank our brave first responders who took swift action to save lives. The state of Florida is committed to providing the resources necessary to help the community recover.”

The Governor has also authorized state resources to survey the damage done to the surrounding community. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will initiate its Business Damage Assessment Survey “to ensure proper resources are available for response and recovery for the Surfside community,” according to a release Thursday afternoon.

“The Department stands ready to assist the Surfside community and to aid them in recovery,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

That survey will help state and local agencies utilize relevant funding programs to assist in the recovery efforts. Any businesses affected by the collapse can submit information to the DEO website.

DeSantis visited the community Thursday after news of the tragic incident broke. Only one death and a handful of injuries have been confirmed so far. But officials are still working through the rubble, and authorities said nearly 100 people remain unaccounted for as of midday.

The building, located at 8777 Collins Ave, was built in 1981. The Governor said it would take time for engineers to determine the cause of the collapse, but that investigators would work as fast as possible.

“The TV doesn’t do it justice,” DeSantis said Thursday. “It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that.”

In addition to the state’s help, the Red Cross will also assist individuals in finding short-term hotels.

“This is the incredible, unimaginable situation that none of us could have predicted, but we have the right people on the job,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added.

Post Views: 45

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel Note: Johns Hopkins All Children's appoints K. Alicia Schulhof first female president

next'Ready to move': Joe Biden waiting for Ron DeSantis to ask for help with Surfside condo collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories