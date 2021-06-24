Gov. DeSantis: State will help find housing for those displaced by Surfside condo collapse

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will work with landlords in Miami-Dade County to find temporary housing for individuals displaced after a Surfside condo partially collapsed early Thursday morning, affecting dozens of units.

“Our hearts go out to the Floridians impacted by the tragedy that occurred in Surfside today,” DeSantis said in a Thursday press release.

“I want to thank our brave first responders who took swift action to save lives. The state of Florida is committed to providing the resources necessary to help the community recover.”

The Governor has also authorized state resources to survey the damage done to the surrounding community. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will initiate its Business Damage Assessment Survey “to ensure proper resources are available for response and recovery for the Surfside community,” according to a release Thursday afternoon.

“The Department stands ready to assist the Surfside community and to aid them in recovery,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

That survey will help state and local agencies utilize relevant funding programs to assist in the recovery efforts. Any businesses affected by the collapse can submit information to the DEO website.

DeSantis visited the community Thursday after news of the tragic incident broke. Only one death and a handful of injuries have been confirmed so far. But officials are still working through the rubble, and authorities said nearly 100 people remain unaccounted for as of midday.

The building, located at 8777 Collins Ave, was built in 1981. The Governor said it would take time for engineers to determine the cause of the collapse, but that investigators would work as fast as possible.

“The TV doesn’t do it justice,” DeSantis said Thursday. “It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that.”

In addition to the state’s help, the Red Cross will also assist individuals in finding short-term hotels.

“This is the incredible, unimaginable situation that none of us could have predicted, but we have the right people on the job,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added.