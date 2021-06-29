June 29, 2021
University and college presidents urge Senate action on Dreamers
Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. Image via AP.

June 29, 2021

Marco-Rubio-and-Rick-Scott
A group is appealing to Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, to support the Dream Act.

A dozen university and college presidents, students, and other immigration advocates are planning Tuesday to make a case to Florida’s Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for supporting bipartisan immigration solutions including the Dream Act.

The group, which includes University of Miami President Julio Frenk and Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile, will be calling for the senators to support the Dream Act as a way to “expand our workforce, bring certainty to families and employers, and help our economy roar back from the pandemic.”

The academic leaders and others, including undocumented students who qualify as dreamers under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA policy, will be presenting their views at a forum called “Fulfilling Florida’s Promise: University Presidents’ Forum on the Dream Act and Immigration Reform.”

The American Business Immigration Council and the IMPAC Fund, which is the ABIC’s Florida chapter, are promoting the event.

Other speakers include Miami Dade College President Emeritus Eduardo Padrón, who is a board member of the IMAC Fund; Idalia Quintero, who is a Dreamer enrolled in the Miami Dade Honors College; Nova Southeastern University President George L. HanburyGaby Pacheco, who is director of advocacy and communications for Dream.US; Saint Leo University President Jeffrey D. Senese; St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong; Barry University Vice President for Admissions Jennifer Boyd-PughBrandy M. Fransen, who is senior associate director of international admission at Rollins College; Miriam Feldblum, who is executive director of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration; and Kathy Bird Carbajal, who is executive director for IMPAC Fund.

The forum will press their message that Florida’s economic engine becomes more productive as the proportion of educated workers increases.

“Young undocumented immigrants, otherwise known as Dreamers, for decades have enrolled into our higher education institutions, and have helped diversify and fulfill labor needs,” IMAC states in an advisory on the forum. “Yet, without the passing of a permanent legislative solution, the potential of these bright young minds is capped.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

