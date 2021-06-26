June 26, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

State Fire Marshal’s Office deploys three more search and rescue units to Surfside
Image via AP

Kelly HayesJune 26, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Report showed ‘major’ damage before Surfside condo collapse

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida adds 200+ COVID-19 deaths, 11K cases in past week

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Flames hamper rescue effort amid rubble of Surfside condo

Surfside building collapse
The teams will help in search and rescue operations in response to the 12-story building collapse.

Chief Financial Officer and state Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has announced that three units of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force have been deployed to Surfside to assist on the scene of the condo collapse.

The teams — 6 Southwest Florida, 4 Central Florida and 3 Hillsborough — will be aiding in search efforts of the collapse that has so far led to the death of four individuals, with more than 159 unaccounted for. US&R Task Force 6 and 4 are working side-by-side with US&R Task Force 2 City of Miami, and Task Force 3 will be will be aiding in search efforts for the next several days.

We know we have incredible professionals on the ground who are putting their own lives at risk,” Patronis said in a statement. “It’s not enough that they’re dealing with a building collapse or bad weather — they’re also combatting a fire under the debris as they fight to save lives.”

The teams will work together in responding to the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, which fell early Thursday morning.

The remaining three state US&R teams have been placed on alert and are prepared to support operations, according to Patronis’ office. Crews and canine units are on day three of search operations, with heavy excavation equipment on site working to de-layer the pile of rubble.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the past, and we know we have to think about the physical and mental health of these firefighters,” Patronis said in a statement. “We’ve got technology like respirators and practices like cleaning the equipment after use, to protect firefighters from cancer-causing carcinogens.”

The state’s Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s eight US&R teams. Those teams are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by disaster.

“We know, however, that the mental health aspect of this tragedy is something we’ll need to engage for the short and long-term. We’ve learned from previous crises how these situations affect the well-being of our first responders — and we cannot allow their spiritual or mental well-being go neglected,” Patronis said in a statement. This is something we’re planning to actively tackle as this recovery operation continues.”

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport showed ‘major’ damage before Surfside condo collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories