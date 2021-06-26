June 26, 2021
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls for audit of older residential properties over four stories
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez meet to respond to Surfside condo collapse.

Kelly Hayes

cava
"It’s critical that we get to the bottom of this tragedy and there will be a full investigation."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is calling for an audit of all residential properties greater than four stories and over 40 years old that have not completed the process to identify and address any issues following the collapse of a 12-story condominium complex in Surfside. 

Levine Cava announced the directive Saturday in a tweet, saying that she is directing the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to immediately begin a 30-day audit of all residential properties five stories or greater that have reached the recertification point – 40 years or older. 

“The top priority of every agency on the ground remains the search and rescue operation and saving all the lives we can — with our teams working around the clock,” she wrote in the thread. “At the same time it’s critical that we get to the bottom of this tragedy and there will be a full investigation.”

The call by the mayor follows the devastating collapse of Surfside’s Champlain Towers South condo complex early Thursday morning. That collapse has left at least four individuals dead, and an estimated 159 unaccounted for. Search and rescue teams are on the third day of recovery operations, facing challenges from debris and fire from the rubble

“For any buildings located within our cities, we urge the municipalities to do their own aggressive review,” Levine Cava wrote. “We will work closely with them and offer any and all assistance necessary to conduct these audits.”

An 2018 engineering report reexamined Saturday described the building as having “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired. The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside, which noted the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with the complex. 

“Regarding other buildings by this developer or contractor built in the same time period, we will work with the cities in which these buildings are located to provide technical assistance and to identify any possible state and federal funding to conduct these safety inspections,” Levine Cava wrote. 

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum.

