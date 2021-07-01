Taylor Yarkosky picks up local endorsements in HD 32 race

Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky received another two endorsements as he vies to take over the Lake County House seat currently held by GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

The two nods come from Clermont City Council members Timothy Bates and Ebo Entsuah. Clermont, Groveland, Minneola and several other small communities fall entirely within the district, House District 32.

“Taylor Yarkosky has been a friend for about fifteen years. He is a tenacious leader that has fought through the ups and downs of building a business and raising a family,” said Bates, who is also the city’s Mayor Pro Tem. “Taylor’s successful because he never gives up and is always optimistic about the future — no matter what challenges he faces. These qualities ensure that he will be a strong and effective representative for the citizens of Lake County.”

Unlike Bates, Entsuah has only known Yarkosky for a short time. However, he recognized the candidate’s service to the South Lake Community.

“Taylor is a business owner, a family man, and someone who will be dedicated to his position from day one,” Entsuah said. “Taylor will seek out new ideas and different perspectives, weigh the alternatives, and be committed to governing well.”

Entsuah, who played on Florida State University’s 2013 championship-winning football team, is a Policy Principal for an Advanced Energy Trade Association and was an English as a Second Language teacher at Montverde Academy. He was also an aide to then-U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Bates is the owner of a home health and mobile diagnostics company.

Yarkosky launched his campaign in mid-March, shortly after Sabatini announced he would not seek reelection and would instead run for Congress.

Since launching his campaign, Yarkosky has picked up several endorsements, including Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey, Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan, Umatilla Mayor Kent Adcock and Eustis Mayor Michael Holland.

It is a solidly Republican seat. As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats. However, district lines are set to be reworked ahead of the 2022 election cycle.