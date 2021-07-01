July 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Taylor Yarkosky picks up local endorsements in HD 32 race

Renzo DowneyJuly 1, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Bobby DuBose nabs $225K, picks up congressional endorsement in CD 20

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘We can do it’: Joe Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside

CoronavirusHeadlines

Rebuilding in COVID-19’s awful wake: One small step at a time

Yarkosky, Taylor - 8
Clermont City Council members Timothy Bates and Ebo Entsuah put their weight behind Yarkosky.

Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky received another two endorsements as he vies to take over the Lake County House seat currently held by GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

The two nods come from Clermont City Council members Timothy Bates and Ebo Entsuah. Clermont, Groveland, Minneola and several other small communities fall entirely within the district, House District 32.

“Taylor Yarkosky has been a friend for about fifteen years. He is a tenacious leader that has fought through the ups and downs of building a business and raising a family,” said Bates, who is also the city’s Mayor Pro Tem. “Taylor’s successful because he never gives up and is always optimistic about the future — no matter what challenges he faces. These qualities ensure that he will be a strong and effective representative for the citizens of Lake County.”

Unlike Bates, Entsuah has only known Yarkosky for a short time. However, he recognized the candidate’s service to the South Lake Community.

“Taylor is a business owner, a family man, and someone who will be dedicated to his position from day one,” Entsuah said. “Taylor will seek out new ideas and different perspectives, weigh the alternatives, and be committed to governing well.”

Entsuah, who played on Florida State University’s 2013 championship-winning football team, is a Policy Principal for an Advanced Energy Trade Association and was an English as a Second Language teacher at Montverde Academy. He was also an aide to then-U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Bates is the owner of a home health and mobile diagnostics company.

Yarkosky launched his campaign in mid-March, shortly after Sabatini announced he would not seek reelection and would instead run for Congress.

Since launching his campaign, Yarkosky has picked up several endorsements, including Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey, Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan, Umatilla Mayor Kent Adcock and Eustis Mayor Michael Holland.

It is a solidly Republican seat. As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats. However, district lines are set to be reworked ahead of the 2022 election cycle.

Post Views: 93

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘We can do it’: Joe Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside

nextBobby DuBose nabs $225K, picks up congressional endorsement in CD 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories