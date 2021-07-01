Personal care attendant program gives path through long-term care workforce shortage

More than 4.5 million Floridians are 65 or older, and the size of this demographic grows by the day. It comes as no surprise that as they continue to age, members of this population tend to need more and more health care services, eventually leading many to assisted living or nursing home facilities.

The good news is that Florida has some of the nation’s best long-term care providers. The bad news is that the state’s long-term care facilities will continue to experience this increased demand while facing a significant challenge: workforce shortages. This problem isn’t just isolated to Florida, long-term care facilities throughout the country are facing this issue in a big way.

The statistics tell a harrowing story.

Nationwide, 94% of nursing homes currently face staffing shortages. Close to three-quarters of them say their overall workforce situation has gotten worse since last year. Because of this shortage, many who are still working as caregivers are pulling double shifts and drawing overtime to meet the many needs of their residents.

In the early days of the pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis wisely authorized a new Personal Care Attendants program as part of his COVID-19 emergency order. The program established a new entry-level position for caregivers that featured a pathway to a professional career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In its first year, the program proved helpful in easing some of the staffing burden, and this spring the Legislature agreed to make it permanent. The long-term care industry celebrated recently when the governor signed HB 485, sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean and Reps. Sam Garrison and Michele Rayner.

The PCA program helps the industry, and therefore Florida’s elders – and their loved ones – in two ways. First, it puts more people on the front lines, providing direct care to infirm residents who need it. When PCAs are there to take temperatures, bring drinking water, and other similar tasks, CNAs and nurses can focus more on the higher level of care they’re trained for. And second, by preparing qualified PCAs to take a test to become a CNA after just a few months of classroom and on-the-job training, the program expands the pool of skilled caregivers filling permanent positions at a time when they are most needed.

Under the Governor’s COVID emergency order, more than 2,000 individuals joined the long-term care workforce as PCAs.

Let’s face it: Even after COVID has largely become just a memory, Florida, with its steady influx of retirees, will continue to be challenged to provide enough long-term care for those who need it. But with creative approaches like the PCA program, there’s hope our state will continue to find a way.