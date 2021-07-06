CDR Health, Marie Woodson send 10K COVID-19 tests to Haiti

One of the top COVID-19 testing providers in Florida has crossed the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 tests delivered to Haiti.

CDR Health partnered with Rep. Marie Woodson, who is originally from Haiti, earlier in the pandemic to get the PCR tests to the island nation.

Compared to other countries, Haiti seemingly faced relatively low infection and death rates for most of the pandemic. However, the situation has drastically worsened since late May.

The country is currently experiencing its largest spike to date, which has been compounded by a lack of vaccine doses. It is the only country in the western hemisphere, and one of five globally, still without vaccines.

Haiti’s hospital system is currently overwhelmed and a rise in gang violence has made it difficult for medical professionals to deliver even basic health care.

“Reliable COVID-19 testing proved to be an invaluable resource during the worst of the pandemic in Florida, and we are proud to be able to support Haiti as they battle this terrible virus,” CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said. “As Florida has turned the corner on the fight against COVID-19, it is our duty to support others in need.”

Woodson, a Democrat who represents Hollywood, said she was “pleased to be able to support Haiti’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Testing is a critical component to slowing the spread of the virus, so I am grateful to be able to partner with CDR Health to bring increased testing to the residents of Haiti. The commitment by CDR Health to help those in our communities and other nations certainly benefits all of us,” she said.

CDR Health donated the testing kits to Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population.

In Florida, CDR Health has provided tests, laboratory services, testing site logistics and management, medical supplies and PPE, and field hospital oversight and management to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and several counties.