July 6, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

CDR Health, Marie Woodson send 10K COVID-19 tests to Haiti

Staff ReportsJuly 6, 20213min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

CDC appeals ruling that lifted cruise pandemic restrictions

CoronavirusHeadlines

COVID-19 not done with Northeast Florida

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden: U.S. ‘coming back together,’ but COVID-19 not yet finished

nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test
Haiti is currently dealing with a spike in cases and deaths.

One of the top COVID-19 testing providers in Florida has crossed the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 tests delivered to Haiti.

CDR Health partnered with Rep. Marie Woodson, who is originally from Haiti, earlier in the pandemic to get the PCR tests to the island nation.

Compared to other countries, Haiti seemingly faced relatively low infection and death rates for most of the pandemic. However, the situation has drastically worsened since late May.

The country is currently experiencing its largest spike to date, which has been compounded by a lack of vaccine doses. It is the only country in the western hemisphere, and one of five globally, still without vaccines.

Haiti’s hospital system is currently overwhelmed and a rise in gang violence has made it difficult for medical professionals to deliver even basic health care.

“Reliable COVID-19 testing proved to be an invaluable resource during the worst of the pandemic in Florida, and we are proud to be able to support Haiti as they battle this terrible virus,” CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said. “As Florida has turned the corner on the fight against COVID-19, it is our duty to support others in need.”

Woodson, a Democrat who represents Hollywood, said she was “pleased to be able to support Haiti’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Testing is a critical component to slowing the spread of the virus, so I am grateful to be able to partner with CDR Health to bring increased testing to the residents of Haiti. The commitment by CDR Health to help those in our communities and other nations certainly benefits all of us,” she said.

CDR Health donated the testing kits to Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population.

In Florida, CDR Health has provided tests, laboratory services, testing site logistics and management, medical supplies and PPE, and field hospital oversight and management to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and several counties.

Post Views: 21

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSearchers at Surfside collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories