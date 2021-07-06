July 6, 2021
Ron DeSantis committee brings in nearly $2.9 million in June
Image via Fox News Channel.

DeSantis Fox 2
The Governor has nearly $42 million cash on hand.

Whether an increased national profile leads Gov. Ron DeSantis to the White House someday remains speculation. But it has provided a wealth of resources for his reelection effort in 2022.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee in June raised $2,862,423 in donations to support DeSantis.

While DeSantis technically has not filed for reelection or launched his campaign, he’s expected to seek a second term. Not filing yet means he has not raised any money to an official account, but his June contribution haul exceeds what committees for Democratic opponents Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried reported for the past two months combined.

Perhaps more significant, the money came courtesy of more than 3,500 different donations to the committee and from all over the country. More than 2,600 of those donations were for less than $100, showing a bounty of interest from small donors.

That said, small checks are small checks. The majority of the money, $2,137,500 of it, came from 83 checks for five-figure sums or greater.

One individual, Naples real estate agent Brenda O’Loughlin, made a donation of $100,000 to the committee. Another three checks of the same amount came from the political committees Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Prosperity Fund and Health Option One.

In total, 20 checks came from political committees, constituting $570,000 in total donations.

The heightened activity of the committee also means greater expenses, and the organization for June also reported $321,746 in spending. That included $85,450 that went to Washington-based Eleventh Street Strategies for fundraising efforts and another $33,628 for the same purpose to HMB Strategies in Tallahassee.

Another $27,296 went toward processing credit card payments alone.

While that’s a lot of overhead for fundraising, it seems to have paid off exponentially.

The bottom line, the committee closed the month of June with $41,826,545.51 in cash on hand. That’s an amount that eclipses the monetary efforts of Democrats.

