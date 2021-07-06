July 6, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Friends of Charlie Crist raised $130,500 in June

Jacob OglesJuly 6, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘Be smart’: Ken Welch walks through prep for Tropical Storm Elsa, sea level rise

APoliticalHeadlines

Elsa: Tropical storm delivers wind and rain to Florida Keys

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Surfside deaths reach 32, investigations into causes expected to ‘continue over a long period’

Charlie Crist
His campaign hasn't released its June intake yet.

The political committee backing Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor raised $130,500 during the month of June.

That’s certainly a step down from the upward of $1.2 million the committee raised in May, its first month of operations. Crist, a Democratic Congressman from St. Petersburg, formed the committee ahead of announcing he will challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection.

It’s also less than the $416,000 raised in June by Florida Consumers First, the committee supporting Democratic Primary opponent Nikki Fried. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner announced on Tuesday her committee pulled in $416,000 — and that her official campaign raised $396,000 — in the first month since she announced her own run for Governor.

Crist’s team has not released June fundraising reports for his official campaign account.

Fried’s committee has been open since she first ran for Agriculture Commissioner in 2018. She also raised $214,832 in May before launching her gubernatorial campaign.

That shows Friends of Charlie Crist has still raised more since its formation, but most of the activity came in May.

The largest single new donation came from Gerry Rosenthal, who donated $20,000 to the committee on the last day of June. While listed as a retiree, Rosenthal is best known as long-time president of West Palm Beach law firm Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles.

Several other individuals wrote five-figure checks early in the month as well.

The committee in June spent $17,569. The bulk of that went toward compliance services with Washington-based MBA Consulting Group, which was paid $5,044 in June. Evan Lawlor, the committee chair, pulled in a $3,621 salary.

Crist, before his election to Congress as a Democrat in 2016, served as a Republican Governor of Florida from 2006 to 2010. He ran for Senate in 2010, but facing a significant Primary challenge from Marco Rubio ran as an independent and lost. He ran for Governor as a Democrat in 2014 and narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Rick Scott, now a U.S. Senator.

Post Views: 48

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElsa: Tropical storm delivers wind and rain to Florida Keys

next'Be smart': Ken Welch walks through prep for Tropical Storm Elsa, sea level rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories