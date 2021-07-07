Field office to probe threats to lawmakers

Six months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police will open a field office in Tampa to investigate threats to members of Congress.

In a news release Tuesday titled, “After the Attack: The Future of the U.S. Capitol Police,” the agency detailed changes since Jan. 6, including boosting recruiting, training and equipment for officers. The agency is also in the process of opening its first field offices.

“The new USCP field offices will be in the Tampa and San Francisco areas. At this time, Florida and California are where the majority of our potential threats are,” the agency said in an email Tuesday to The News Service of Florida.

The agency said launching field offices on the country’s East Coast and West Coast will benefit investigations seeking to weed out potential threats.

“A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against members is important, so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in those locations. More field offices will be opening in the future,” the email said.

More than 500 defendants face charges in the U.S. Capitol breach in January, the agency said Tuesday.

