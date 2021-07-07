Donald Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter in Florida court

Banished from social media in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, former President Donald Trump is suing Twitter and Facebook saying they are violating his First Amendment rights. And he’s using a Florida court to do it.

“If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone,” Trump said Wednesday morning.

The 45th President announced a lawsuit to be filed in the federal Southern District of Florida court, choosing his Bedminster, New Jersey club to offer remarks. It remains to be seen if the defendants will accept that venue, however.

In fiery remarks, Trump demanded an “end to the shadowbanning” and a “stop to the silencing,” saying the “censorship is completely un-American.”

“The filing seeks injunctive relief,” Trump said, adding he also wants “resolution and restoration.”

Trump said he would petition for “cumulative damages from these social media giants,” vowing to “hold Big Tech accountable” in what he called a “pivotal battle in the defense of the First Amendment.”

The former President expects a “historic victory for American freedom and freedom of speech,” decrying at some length “Big Tech giants” for “trying to suppress the views of the American people.”

Trump said social media companies “have ceased to be private,” hiding behind Section 230. He also said they work arm-in-arm with the left to “silence Democrats’ political opponents” and peddle “disinformation” as a “de facto censorship arm of the U.S. government.”

Big Tech owns the courts too, Trump contended.

“They play the refs, they play the refs,” Trump said, without evidence. “They talk about all these sorts of things they’re going to do to Supreme Court justices.”

“They play the refs better than Bobby Knight ever played the refs,” Trump added.

The synergy between Big Tech and the government was made “especially clear during the pandemic, when social media giants censored information,” Trump said, decrying “another blatant violation of our Constitution.”

“Other things are happening on a daily basis that will be added as we go along,” Trump promised.

“There is no greater evidence that Big Tech is out of control that they banned the sitting President of the United States, a ban that continues to this day,” Trump said.

Florida passed its own law blocking Big Tech companies from banning or deplatforming candidates, but a federal injunction has blocked that law from going into effect.

“We are standing up for American democracy,” Trump said, “the free speech rights of any candidate.”

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, offering remarks in support of the suit, said this was a constitutional matter.

“Free speech should be protected under the First Amendment,” Bondi counseled.

Bondi is not part of the Trump legal team on this matter.