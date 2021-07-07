Nikki Fried condemns political violence after assassination of Haitian President

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried condemned political violence Wednesday after gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, 53, was found dead early Wednesday at his home in the Caribbean island alongside his injured wife, First Lady Martine Moïse.

The First Lady remains hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m shocked by the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise and praying for the recovery of First Lady Martine Moise,” tweeted Fried, who is also a Democratic candidate for Governor. “Political violence is never the answer. It’s time for all who care about Haiti to rally around the people as they forge a democratic way forward.”

The assassination comes amid a state of political instability in the Caribbean nation.

It also comes as the country grapples with gang violence, poverty and calls for Moïse’s removal from office. The country is among the poorest in the world, according to the World Bank.

President Joe Biden described the fragile state of Haiti as “worrisome” upon news of the assassination.

“We condemn this heinous attack and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moise’s recovery,” Biden said in a statement. “The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

While details of the attack are few, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the perpetrators were both heavily armed and highly trained.

They spoke both English and Spanish, Joseph added.

Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez were among a slew of South Florida lawmakers to react to the news.

“The news out of Haiti this morning is shocking and incredibly disturbing,” Gimenez tweeted. “I call on the Haitian people and the international community to ensure the country’s stability so that democratic elections can be held in Haiti as prescribed by the Constitution. Democracy must prevail.”