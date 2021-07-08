July 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘He preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers’: Former animal charity CEO to serve prison time for fraud

Kelly HayesJuly 8, 20214min0
puppies
He will serve 15 months in prison followed by ten years probation.

The former CEO of an animal charity has entered a guilty plea on 10 felony fraud charges brought by the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office. 

Albert Adams, the former CEO of the nonprofit Soaring Paws, pleaded guilty to fraudulent pet insurance claims after an investigation by the Florida Chief Financial Officer’s Office and prosecutors from the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. That investigation found that Adams had signed up for a pet insurance policy and sought false reimbursements for pets’ medical expenses.

He will serve 15 months in prison followed by ten years probation. He will also need to repay the nearly $13,000 obtained fraudulently.

“This con man pled guilty because we built such a strong case against him with our law enforcement partners,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement. “He has preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers. Once again, he’ll face serious consequences for his scams — with time behind bars.”

The former CEO was initially charged with six feloniesbut prosecutors tacked on four more charges as the investigation progressed.

The investigation found that Adams had filed claims for nine nonexistent procedures reportedly performed between March 4 and April 8, 2020, on two dogs belonging to him. He received payment for nearly $13,000 worth of medical procedures that were never performed.

The pet insurance provider, Healthy Paws, discovered the fraudulent claims and contacted law enforcement.

Adams is charged on one count of Organized Fraud Less Than $20,000 and nine counts of False Statement in Support of an Insurance Claim Less Than $20,000 — each charge is a third-degree felony.

And, this isn’t Adams’ first time run-in with the law. Back in 2018, Hillsborough County prosecutors convicted Adams of false charity work for defrauding donors to the Soaring Paws nonprofit. In that case, Adams was found to have used donations intended to help fly abused animals to new homes to instead pay for his own personal expenses.

The former CEO was on probation from that previous conviction when he committed the pet insurance fraud.

Before he heads to state prison, Adams will be taken south to the Lee County Jail, where he has another pending criminal case for attempting to fraudulently sell a woman a nonexistent dog for $575.

Post Views: 92

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVal Demings raises $4.6 million for first fundraising report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories