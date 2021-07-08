July 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan raises nearly $600K in second quarter

Jacob OglesJuly 8, 20214min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Feds go after We Build the Wall founder again with tax charge

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Surfside death toll rises to 60, with 80 still missing

APoliticalHeadlines

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

Vern Buchanan
He has raised $1.1 million this cycle so far.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan pulled in nearly $600,000 in donations over the second quarter of 2021. That means he’s already raised more than $1 million for his bid for a ninth term in the House representing Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled by such a strong show of support so early in the campaign,” Buchanan said. “People are responding to my positive agenda of recovery and rebuilding, protecting veterans’ benefits and safeguarding Social Security and Medicare.”

Buchanan faced Democratic opponents in 2018 and 2020 that were backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He ultimately won both election cycles by landslide margins, huge improvements from his initial run in 2006, when he won by 369 votes out of more than 240,000 cast.

This year, he faces a Primary challenge from former Sarasota City Commission candidate Martin Hyde. Perennial candidate Jan Schneider has filed as a Democrat, as has Benjamin Miranda-Padilla.

Buchanan’s campaign reported $593,989 in the quarter. That includes no loans from the candidate, one of the wealthiest members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The incumbent’s campaign said he has “received broad support for his pro-growth, free-market policies and his leadership to reform military training procedures, stop animal cruelty, fight the drug epidemic and improve water quality.”

Buchanan last year was named Legislator of the Year by the U.S. Humane Society, the first member of the House to win the award twice.

Within Florida, Buchanan is co-chair of the Florida Congressional Delegation, and he has close ties to the business community in the state from work with the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

He’s one of the longest-serving Republicans on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

He passed six legislative initiatives into law last Congress as a member of the minority caucus. His office said that brings his total initiatives to become law to 23.

Post Views: 120

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'He preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers': Former animal charity CEO to serve prison time for fraud

nextSt. Pete crews collect more than 6 tons of dead fish as red tide continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories