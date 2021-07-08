July 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Surfside death toll rises to 60, with 80 still missing

Ryan NicolJuly 8, 20213min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Feds go after We Build the Wall founder again with tax charge

APoliticalHeadlines

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31

SURFSIDE 7.6.21
Officials told affected family members last night no more survivors are likely to be found.

Rescue crews have now recovered 60 bodies from the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, just over two weeks since that tower unexpectedly came crashing down.

The news comes one day after officials spoke to family members of the missing, informing them that no survivors are likely to be pulled from the rubble. According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, 80 people are still missing as of early Thursday.

Emergency workers have now shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission, seeking to find bodies and personal belongings of those killed by the collapse.

Late Wednesday, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle said a grand jury would investigate and issue a report regarding building safety in the area.

“As a community, we remain shaken and horrified by the immense loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to the Grand Jury Report’s insights, recommendations and proposed solutions. I hope as a result of their work, the people of Miami-Dade will be able to rest better and sleep soundly knowing they are safe in their homes.”

The building came down in the early hours of June 24. Overnight, workers paused to mark two weeks of searching for those trapped inside the building.

“I don’t think the state’s ever going to quite be the same,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week regarding the effect of the collapse.

“You never want to go through the tragedies. But those folks there, they are leaving a very impressive legacy. And for those who are missing, for those who have been identified as being deceased, the impact that they’ve had — not just on Florida but through folks all across the country, in the world — has really been profound.”

Post Views: 71

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

nextFeds go after We Build the Wall founder again with tax charge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories