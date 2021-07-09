July 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott turns up heat on Raphael Warnock over All-Star Game move

A.G. GancarskiJuly 9, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Mike Waltz apologizes after announcing condition of wounded Daytona Beach police officer

America in CrisisHeadlines

Charlie Crist renews call for Ron DeSantis to appoint Jan. 6 commission

FederalHeadlines

Pro-environment digital ad thanks María Elvira Salazar for supporting limits on methane pollution

scott
Georgians to see ads during MLB All-Star events.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, up for reelection in 2022, is facing a brushback pitch from the National Republican Senatorial Committee led by Sen. Rick Scott.

The GOP Senate campaign arm plans a new ad to air in Georgia during two showcase events from Major League Baseball: Monday’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

These events were originally scheduled for the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves. Instead, they will be across the continent in Denver after MLB moved the events in the wake of changes to Georgia’s voting rights laws.

Like all other Democrats of note, Warnock opposed these changes, and the NRSC ad spotlights the so-called “blunder” from the Senator elected earlier this year.

Scott had taken an absence from being quoted in these political news releases in the wake of the Surfside condo collapse but is back with the on-record statement for the Warnock hit.

“The MLB All-Star Game will be bittersweet for baseball fans in Georgia as they watch a game played in a packed stadium in Denver instead of Atlanta, where it should be ber,” Scott contended. “Sadly, it was their very own Senator who helped run the All-Star Game and $100 million out of Atlanta. After initially supporting boycott efforts, even Stacey Abrams changed her tune and vocally opposed a boycott of Atlanta and its small businesses.

“But Raphael Warnock refused to condemn this boycott that hurt Georgia families. The NRSC is proud to remind voters in Georgia of the urgent need to replace Sen. Warnock next November.”

Of course, the Georgia Senate races of 2021, two special elections held after Joe Biden won the presidency, both went to Democrats. And Scott’s NRSC was engaged in both races, to no avail: the Florida Senator’s committee went 0 for 2, with Warnock and Jon Ossoff defying the odds and flipping the Peach State’s Senate seats.

The ad reminds viewers that Warnock backed the boycott, saying on CNN that “we all have to use our voices.” And it urges donations via text message to the NRSC.

Post Views: 225

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBodies of three members of Paraguay first family found in Surfside

nextHere are the Surfside condo collapse victims identified so far

One comment

  • Tom

    July 9, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    What has Rick the Dick Scott done for Florida lately? Too busy fooling himself into thinking he’s a good fit to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, he’s meddling in political gotchas while ignoring the needs of Floridians–needs like health and transportation, two areas he’s always ignored, including during his eight years as governor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories