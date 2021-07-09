Rick Scott turns up heat on Raphael Warnock over All-Star Game move

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, up for reelection in 2022, is facing a brushback pitch from the National Republican Senatorial Committee led by Sen. Rick Scott.

The GOP Senate campaign arm plans a new ad to air in Georgia during two showcase events from Major League Baseball: Monday’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

These events were originally scheduled for the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves. Instead, they will be across the continent in Denver after MLB moved the events in the wake of changes to Georgia’s voting rights laws.

Like all other Democrats of note, Warnock opposed these changes, and the NRSC ad spotlights the so-called “blunder” from the Senator elected earlier this year.

Scott had taken an absence from being quoted in these political news releases in the wake of the Surfside condo collapse but is back with the on-record statement for the Warnock hit.

“The MLB All-Star Game will be bittersweet for baseball fans in Georgia as they watch a game played in a packed stadium in Denver instead of Atlanta, where it should be ber,” Scott contended. “Sadly, it was their very own Senator who helped run the All-Star Game and $100 million out of Atlanta. After initially supporting boycott efforts, even Stacey Abrams changed her tune and vocally opposed a boycott of Atlanta and its small businesses.

“But Raphael Warnock refused to condemn this boycott that hurt Georgia families. The NRSC is proud to remind voters in Georgia of the urgent need to replace Sen. Warnock next November.”

Of course, the Georgia Senate races of 2021, two special elections held after Joe Biden won the presidency, both went to Democrats. And Scott’s NRSC was engaged in both races, to no avail: the Florida Senator’s committee went 0 for 2, with Warnock and Jon Ossoff defying the odds and flipping the Peach State’s Senate seats.

The ad reminds viewers that Warnock backed the boycott, saying on CNN that “we all have to use our voices.” And it urges donations via text message to the NRSC.