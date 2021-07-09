David Borrero adds $20K in June to defend HD 105 seat

Republican Rep. David Borrero pulled in $20,000 in June as he seeks a second term representing House District 105.

Borrero, a former Sweetwater City Commissioner, won the HD 105 seat last November. He succeeded Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who ran for and won an open Senate seat.

Borrero added $17,000 through his campaign account in June. He collected another $3,000 through his political committee, Floridians for Prosperity.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association and Dade County Police Benevolent Association each gave $1,000 donations to Borrero in June. That’s unsurprising for a candidate who made his support for the police a top issue during his 2020 run.

“Democrats, right now, they’re not on the side of police and law enforcement,” Borrero told Florida Politics during his campaign. “I support the police. They don’t.”

The $17,000 Borrero earned through his campaign account in June came via maxed-out $1,000 contributions. The Florida Credit Union Political Action Committee (CUPAC) and the Florida Internet and Television Association were also among the groups donating to Borrero. CUPAC sent another $1,000 to Borrero’s political committee.

The June haul leaves Borrero with just over $50,000 on hand between his two accounts. So far, he has not courted a challenger, though that’s likely to change ahead of the Nov. 2022 General Election.

Last November, Borrero won fairly comfortably, defeating Democratic candidate Maureen Porras by 8 percentage points. But just one cycle prior, in 2018, Rodriguez won the HD 105 contest by just over 400 votes total.

Borrero’s 2020 win was likely buoyed by a strong year for Republicans in Miami-Dade County. If Democrats can claw back some support in the 2022 cycle, that could once again put this district in the coin flip category, though it remains to be seen how redistricting might affect that balance.

As currently drawn, the district spans Broward and Miami-Dade counties and stretches all the way across the state to the West Coast, encompassing parts of Collier County as well.

Candidates and political committees face a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.