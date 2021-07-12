Rick Scott demands ‘loud and unequivocal’ Cuba response from Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott issued a statement Monday, urging a “loud and unequivocal” stance by the U.S. against the communist regime in Cuba currently “shaking with fear” in the face of unprecedented protests throughout the country.

“I stand proudly with the heroic Cuban freedom fighters & call on President Joe Biden to immediately impose further sanctions on the tyrannical regime. We cannot let up,” Scott tweeted Monday, setting up a longer statement that extended those themes.

“Today in Havana, the Communist Cuban regime is shaking with fear as the people rise up to denounce the oppressive communist rule that has brought ruin to their nation for more than 60 years. I stand proudly with the heroic freedom fighters across Cuba that have taken to the streets determined to regain their freedom and put an end to the Castro dictatorship. The message from the Cuban people to Díaz-Canel and Raul Castro has never been more clear: your time is up,” Scott asserted.

“Now, the Biden administration must lead the freedom-loving nations of the world in loud and unequivocal denouncement of the brutal communist Castro regime, and in support of the liberty, democracy and human rights the Cuban people call for and rightfully deserve,” Scott added. “We must be clear, for decades Cuba has been the root of instability in Latin America and represented a terrible threat to the national security of the United States.”

“Today, the American people must join freedom-loving Cubans in saying the oppression ends now. We cannot return to Obama-Biden appeasement policies. We cannot lift sanctions or restore diplomatic relations with the Cuban dictatorship. I urge the Biden administration to impose further sanctions on the tyrannical Cuban regime. We cannot let up. There must be consequences for this heinous oppression and attacks on peaceful protesters,” Scott urged.

As Governor, Scott strongly opposed attempts to normalize relations with Cuba under the Barack Obama administration, so the strong rhetoric was not unexpected.

The Senator’s statement comes as Biden offers statements of solidarity with the Cuban dissidents.

“We stand with the Cuban people as they bravely assert their fundamental and universal rights, and as they all call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering,” the President said in a written statement Monday morning.

In comments later Monday, Biden echoed that statement.

“The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights,” Biden said.