July 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Berny Jacques leads June fundraising for HD 66, brings in $13K

Kelly HayesJuly 12, 20214min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis condemns ‘decades of repression’ in Cuba

2022Headlines

Sports betting initiative staked with $20M from DraftKings, FanDuel

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott demands ‘loud and unequivocal’ Cuba response from Joe Biden

Jacques, Berny 7
Jacques faces St. Petersburg Republican Alen Tomczak.

Seminole Republican Berny Jacques led June’s fundraising reports in the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie for House District 66.

Jacques, a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9, reported $13,185 raised in June for his campaign. Jacques’ associated political committee, Florida Values Coalition, did not report any fundraising or expenditures for the past month.

St. Petersburg Republican Alen Tomczak, who entered the race in early March, trailed Jacques in June, raising $4,860. Tomczak works as a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

Jacques’ campaign reported just over 60 donors in June, consisting primarily of $150 to $250 individual donations. Jacques is reporting four $1,000 donations, including from attorneys Sean McQuaid and Nicole Denmon.

Jacques’ campaign dished out $2,167 in June, including $1,750 on advertising and the remaining on processing fees.

Jacques raised $110,027 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, including money raised before Jacques entered the 2022 race. After spending $46,334 between the two, he is left with $63,693 cash on hand.

On the other hand, Tomczak listed13 donors for June, including four $1,000 drops from donors like Florida Beer Wholesalers PC.

Tomczak also spent $2,886 this past month, with $2,000 going to fundraising consulting services and the rest distributed among processing fees and accounting services.

Tomczak will be heading into July with $56,533 cash on hand, having raised $69,030 since launching his campaign.

So far, Jacques and Tomczak are the only two filed for the race in the red district covering parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP primary to DiCeglie.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters.

Post Views: 114

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott demands 'loud and unequivocal' Cuba response from Joe Biden

nextSports betting initiative staked with $20M from DraftKings, FanDuel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories