Gov. DeSantis appoints Circuit Court, Lee County judges

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued three judicial appointments Monday, filling vacant posts at the state and county level.

DeSantis appointed David Oberliesen to the 1st Circuit Court and Christopher Sprysenski to the 18th Circuit Court. Nicole Mirra will serve on the Lee County Court.

Oberliesen, of Niceville, has been a criminal defense lawyer for 16 years and has owned the Oberliesen Law Firm since 2015. Previously, he served as an assistant State Attorney for the 8th and the 12th circuits.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

The 1st Circuit Court spans Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties. Judge Jeff Burns created the vacancy when he resigned in January. after two years on the bench.

Sprysenski, of Sanford, has practiced family law and served in business litigation and foreclosure cases. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Barry University School of Law.

Previously, he served as president of the Seminole County Bar Association, Seminole County Bar Association Legal Aid Society and Seminole Inns of Court.

The 18th Circuit Court covers Brevard and Seminole counties.

Judge Debra Nelson retired at the end of last month after serving for 22 years. She was appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush in 1999.

Before joining Allstate Insurance as staff counsel in 2019, Mirra of Fort Myers was an assistant State Attorney for 13 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Western Michigan University School of Law.

Mirra fills the vacancy created when Lee County Judge James Adams retired last month from the seat he held since 1993.

DeSantis has made well over 100 judicial appointments since taking office in January 2019.

Circuit and County court judges are elected every six years, unlike District Court judges and Supreme Court justices, which the Governor appoints directly. However, the Governor fills Circuit and County court vacancies by appointment.