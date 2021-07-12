July 12, 2021
Democrat Natalie Jackson raises $51K for CD 10 campaign

Scott PowersJuly 12, 20213min0

Natalie Jackson
The crowded CD 10 field includes Jackson, Randolph Bracy, Aramis Ayala.

Democratic candidate Natalie Jackson raised $51,000 in the five weeks after she announced her candidacy in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, she announced Monday. She’s vying for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Jackson, an Orlando civil rights lawyer associated with Ben Crump on several national cases, is one of three high-profile Democrats vying for the seat. Also running are state Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, and former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Windermere.

There also are a number of other candidates in the CD 10 campaign, including Democrats the Rev. Terrence Gray and Teresa Tachon, both of Orlando, and Republicans Carter Morgan and Willie Montague, both of Orlando.

At least as currently drawn covering western Orange County, the district has a strong Democratic advantage in voter registration, making it essentially safe for Democrats.

Jackson is the first to announce raising any money. Her haul is significant for five weeks of fundraising by a first-time candidate, especially with two prominent opponents and a number of other candidates. She filed fundraising reports for the second quarter of 2021, yet she did not become candidate until May 21.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by all of the community support, well wishes, and campaign contributions that we’ve received since launching last month,” Jackson said. “This strong early support, generated in such a short time, shows that we have the grassroots support and momentum needed to win in 2022.”

Jackson’s report shows $5,505 in individual donations too small to require detailed itemization, and $43,300 in larger, itemized donations.

Those larger donations feature 15 checks of at least $1,000, including 11 for the federal maximum primary donation of $2,900. Most of her donations came from Central Florida residents, though there were a few from out of town, including one from former Orlando Magic center Patrick Ewing, now coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team.

Jackson, a Navy veteran, also received $2,500 from the VoteVets political action committee.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

