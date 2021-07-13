July 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis touts Florida vaccinations while down-playing new cases
Image via AP.

Scott PowersJuly 13, 20215min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

William Braddock drops out of CD 13 race following threatening recording

2022Headlines

Matt Caldwell won’t run for Agriculture Commissioner in 2022

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried seeks answers for energy cost inequities

DeSantis 7.12.21
He stopped short of encouraging reluctant Floridians to get a shot.

Florida has done a good job distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to people who want it, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Tuesday — though he stopped short of offering any encouragement to get one.

Speaking in Orlando at a press conference highlighting his civics education initiatives, the Governor lauded his administration’s efforts to distribute vaccines, but said nothing about whether he thinks people should get the shots.

He also downplayed reports of rising COVID-19 numbers in many parts of Florida, saying they show a seasonal rise in cases that was expected.

The Governor’s continuing theme of victory over COVID-19 once again runs counter to what many local officials are expressing as they see the numbers of COVID-19 cases rising and the numbers of people getting vaccinated falling sharply in recent weeks. Some local leaders are pleading with people to get vaccinated.

After averaging 10,000-12,000 new cases of COVID-19 per week for most of June, Florida recorded about 16,000 new cases for the week ending July 1, and then almost 24,000 new cases in the most recently-reported weekly total, through July 8.

Meanwhile, far fewer people are getting vaccinated now than in the spring. By early June, 53% of Floridians had received at least one vaccine shot. That number crept up only sligtly to 58% by early July.

“We’ve done a good job of making it available,” DeSantis said when asked what his message would be to people who have not yet received the vaccine.

He pointed out that the state has been exceptionally successful with senior vaccinations, noting the vaccination rate is around 85% for them. He also presumed the state is doing well in seeing people with high-risk health conditions to get vaccinated.

His office responded to an inquiry by saying state officials, including the Governor, have consistently encouraged Floridians to receive the vaccine. The Florida Department of Health also is undertaking a variety of campaigns — through radio, billboards, social media, digital, cable, streaming, and door knocking — to promote vaccinations as safe, effective and free of charge.

DeSantis did not take the opportunity to do so Tuesday in Orlando, where local officials are particularly alarmed by rising COVID-19 infection rates.

He also expressed no concern about the current rising numbers in COVID-19 cases.

“What we said — I made this comment at the beginning of May — look, this is a seasonal pattern. We knew it was going to be low in May, and it was. And we knew that at the end of June and July it would go up. Because that’s what happened last year,” DeSantis said. “And that’s not just unique to Florida.”

In 2020 Florida saw a significant decline in COVID-19 cases through May and June. DeSantis began reopening much of the state at that time. And then a major surge of cases began in late June and did not abate until late August. Florida’s second major coronavirus surge began in late November and extended through January.

DeSantis reiterated his confidence that Florida’s most vulnerable — seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are safely vaccinated, for the most part.

“So I think what you’re seeing with the positive tests, I think it is generally unvaccinated people who are in some of those lower age groups,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 333

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis expects teacher bonuses in August despite possible federal conflicts

nextPerry Thurston rakes in $280K for CD 20 Special Election

One comment

  • DIANNA DAVIS

    July 13, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Z I O N is not a name
    Busch Gardens Tampa
    Home of Kliedsdale Horses
    Offered Free Beer to take
    Tuberculosis vaccination
    Beer ( yeast added Iodized Salt and Tabasco Sauce )
    In one line
    Then in the other line
    Tuberculosis vaccination
    Zinc Iodine Salt SUGAR Sulfuric acid Bromanine
    EGGS
    Ducks Chickens Goose
    Vaccinations made from
    Zinc Iodine Salt SUGAR Sulfuric acid Bromanine
    Z I O N
    Medical Fraud
    Premeditated Murder against
    Legal offering Lethal
    AND as Oath Keepers
    Have Termites SARS DISEASE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories