July 14, 2021
Florida Republicans outgun Democrats in Q2 fundraising
Image via Adobe.

Republicans snag more big-ticket donors including DraftKings while Democrats have one of their worst quarters ever
Anne Geggis

donkey elephant fundraise
Democrats had one of their worst fundraising quarters in recent memory.

The Republican Party of Florida crushed its rival in fundraising during the second quarter of this year, raising nearly five times as much as the Florida Democratic Party, according to the latest state fundraising reports.

State Democrats, meanwhile, had one of their worst fundraising quarters in recent memory.

The $2.4 million state Republicans raised between April 1 and June 30 represents a 34% drop from the amount raised in the first quarter of this year. Still, that showing is a lot better than state Democrats. Democrats collected $522,183 during the second quarter, a drop of 62% from the previous quarter.

Republicans snagged five separate six-figure donations during this latest reporting period. Those included donations of $100,000 and $150,000 from DraftKings, one of the biggest names in sports betting. The donations were made May 14, according to the state elections website, which was near the time attempts to regulate the online industry stalled this Legislative Session.

Energy companies Duke Energy Florida and New York-based New Fortress Energy and Miami-based Florida East Coast Industries Holding Corp. each chipped in $1000,000.

Democrats, meanwhile, received $108,000 in an in-kind donation from Florida Watch Action Inc., an Orlando-based research and communications organization It was not counted in the cash total.  The only other six-figure donation, $100,000, came from Robert C. Altman of New York, an investment banker who served as former assistant treasury secretary during the Bill Clinton presidency.

Republicans’ fundraising prowess has greatly improved compared with the same point in the election cycle four years ago, reports show. Just $339,000 was raised during the same quarter in 2017.

Meanwhile, Democrats raised nearly $1.7 million during the same quarter four years ago. Quarterly totals for fundraising haven’t been this low for Democrats since the party reported raising about $269,000 in the first quarter of 2005.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

One comment

  • Tom

    July 14, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Mayor, there are proper respectful channels to pursue in securing that type of assistance. It’s in all parties interest to address this and the states interest to identify potential cause. Be diplomatic, not a stunt man.

    Reply

