Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Joe Biden to help bring internet access to Cuba

Protests against the communist regime in Cuba continue, but the world is cut off from knowing what is being done to protesters, journalists and citizens.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to help him do something about that and asked for that assistance in a polemic-free letter to the White House.

“Steps must be taken immediately,” the Governor urged.

The Governor wrote Biden Wednesday, asking the President to “assist in providing internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under a cruel dictatorship.”

“At first, the world could see the images and videos of this mass movement, but now the tyrannical regime of President Miguel Díaz-Canel has shut off access to the Internet. The Cuban people have lost their ability to communicate with one another, and many Floridians born in Cuba have no information on the safety of their loved ones. Equally as important, the world has also lost the ability to see what is happening on the ground as the Cuban people rise in support of freedom,” DeSantis wrote, striking Reagan-era polemical tones.

“Technology exists to provide Internet access into Cuba remotely, using the innovation of American enterprise and the diverse industries here. Similar to the American efforts to broadcast radio into the Soviet Union during the Cold War in Europe, the federal government has a history of supporting the dissemination of information into Cuba for the Cuban people through Radio & Televisión Martí, located in Miami. In addition to sending information, however, our efforts must include creating a means for the Cuban people to speak to the world,” DeSantis added.

“I urge you to act immediately to provide all necessary authorizations, indemnifications, and funding to American businesses with the capability to provide Internet access for the people of Cuba. Steps must be taken immediately,” DeSantis added. “Internet access for the Cuban people is of critical importance as they stand up against the repressive Communist government. In the hands of these brave individuals, such access may be the key to finally bringing democracy to the island.”

DeSantis, like many Florida leaders, has been directly engaging with the Cuban American community as they yearn for freedom for the island. And he broached the subject there.

“One of the things I think we should be able to do with our private companies or with the United States is to provide some of that internet service via satellite,” DeSantis said at a roundtable Tuesday in Miami.

The prospect of Biden/DeSantis collaboration seemed remote until the condo collapse in Surfside. From that moment on, the Governor’s previously pugnacious posture toward the Biden administration softened, in light of full and effective federal cooperation in the aftermath of the disaster.