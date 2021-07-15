Marco Rubio blasts Black Lives Matter for defending communist Cuban regime

Sen. Marco Rubio joined other Florida Republicans to slam Black Lives Matter for defending the Cuban government amid historic anti-communist protests.
On Wednesday evening, Black Lives Matter issued a statement placing the blame for economic conditions on U.S. policy.
“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans and urged it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” the statement reads. “This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.”
Rubio, a first-generation Cuban American, slammed the defensive rhetoric. Florida’s senior Senator has defended sanctions for years and criticized former President Barack Obama in 2016 for his efforts to normalize relations with the Cuban regime.
“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions and buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba,” Rubio said.
Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, also took a shot at the group.
“What a load of garbage,” he tweeted. “One communist organization defending another. These people are waving American flags and protesting a brutal communist regime that has oppressed them for generations.”
The Black Lives Matter movement notably arose in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford. But the group has been criticized by Republicans for pushing a leftist agenda in the name of civil rights and equality.
The group in recent days criticized a double-standard in the enforcement of Florida’s new “anti-riot” law, passed in response to nationwide demonstrations last summer after the death of George Floyd. But members question why the law hasn’t been applied to Cuban protests in Miami in solidarity with protesters on the island of Cuba.
But Republicans are questioning the sympathy for the Cuban regime in the statement issued by the organization. The Black Lives Matter statement suggests Cuba has always assisted African freedom fighters and civil rights movements.
“Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur through granting her asylum, to supporting Black liberation struggled in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa,” the statement reads.
Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army member who remains wanted by the FBI, fled the U.S. after her conviction for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper and escape from prison.
The Black Lives Matter blames the Cuban government’s inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. embargo and calls on President Joe Biden to lift sanctions.
2 comments
Beth
July 15, 2021 at 11:41 am
In other news sane intelligent Americans blast Marco Rubio for spending years enabling a psychopath in his attempts to destroy democracy in the United States.
DR LARRY MYERS
July 15, 2021 at 11:53 am
Thank you for your coverage..Howeer the slant of the Rubio opinion is rather disturbing. In Manhattan Dr. Larry Myers (Playwright/Catholic Professor at St John s University) & award winning international theater) has worked extensively with Black Lives Matter. The shameful politics goes against Faith, compassion & Catholicism. In the play
“Santeria Street Theater” the African Catholicism is explored as well as Cuban rights. The people must be given food, medicine expression, internet, love.. Pray for those who put politics above care & respect for all. Expression for Cuba SOS CUBA!!! no more suppression depression oppression! Maybe hands on in the trenches/boots on ground work ,service & volunteerism might soften these sad politico s feudalism & Teutonic tendencies. Forgive them but announce their shenanagans.. .In my time as Surfside Miami helper at the condo site my priorities rang out as well as my calling. Rather than sit an office issuing intolerant proclamations one might chip in, shut up & listen Mother (Saint) Theresa said simply, “Listen.: I fear she d plug her ears hearing what Rubio has to spew.