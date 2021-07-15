July 15, 2021
Kat Cammack pulls in $505K in second quarter
Kat Cammack. Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesJuly 15, 20213min0

cammack
The Gainesville Republican is seeking her second term in the House.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack pulled in more than $500,000 in donations during the second quarter.

The Gainesville Republican reports $505,473 raised from April through June. That combines $455,403 raised for her primary federal campaign account and and the remainder to her leadership PACs, Kat Victory Committee and KAT PAC.

That’s more than any candidate for Congress in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District has raised in a single quarter.

“While my focus has been on working hard to deliver for my constituents in North Central Florida during the first six months of my term, I am proud to announce that our fundraising efforts have put us in a dominant position as we look forward to my re-election campaign in 2022,” Cammack said.

“I am humbled and honored by the generosity of those who have given to my campaign. People throughout the region have stepped up to send a clear message that they appreciate and support my willingness to be a vocal leader on issues such as backing the police and first responders, reining in overspending, defending our 2nd Amendment rights, securing our border, ensuring election integrity, delivering broadband here at home and protecting the unborn.”

Cammack, previously a staffer for retired Rep. Ted Yoho, emerged last year as the top Republican in a crowded Primary for the open seat. She cruised to a November victory in the deep red district.

The 33-year-old has set herself apart in Congress, not just as the youngest member of the Republican caucus but as an advocate for first responders and a critic of Chinese meddling in U.S. research. She raised eyebrows in June when, despite representing Florida’s most prominent university, she labeled U.S. higher education institutions as “indoctrination camps.”

But that type of red meat excited the donor base at a time when concerns about education curriculum are shaping political dialogue.

Right now, Cammack is expected to face Republican Justin Waters in the Republican Primary. Democrats Danielle Hawk and Tom Wells have also opened federal accounts.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

