New COVID-19 case count rises sharply in Central Florida

Central Florida saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week — though there also was a more encouraging turn in the trend line for people getting vaccinated.

The weekly total of new COVID-19 cases across the six-county greater Orlando area, rising significantly since early June, nearly doubled in the week ending Thursday, compared with the week ending July 8, according to the most recent weekly report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

In fact, the latest weekly total of new cases is nearly triple what was reported two weeks ago.

The six counties — Orange, Brevard, Lake, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia — tallied a combined 9,337 new cases confirmed during the seven-day period. That compares with 4,964 cases the previous week, and 3,138 the week before that.

The rates of COVID-19 test results coming back positive also soared, to levels not seen since the heights of the winter surge.

Yet there was good news for public health officials. It looks as if people began heeding their pleas to get vaccinated. For the first time in six weeks the numbers of newly-vaccinated Central Floridians rose compared with the previous week, rather than declined.

Across the region:

— Orange County saw a 94% jump in new cases, with 3,684 confirmed during the week ending Thursday. Orange’s positive test rate climbed to almost 13%, compared with 9% the week before, and 6% the week before that.

However, Orange saw 11,159 people receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccination shot in the most recent week, compared with 9,597 the week before. In fact, the most recent weekly total was Orange County’s highest since the week that ended on June 17.

— In Brevard, County, the latest weekly new-case total of 1,443 was 108% higher than the 693 confirmed the week before. Brevard’s positive test rate reached 16% during the most recent week, up from 11% the week before.

Still, 3,198 people in Brevard were vaccinated last week, up from 1,898 the week before.

— In Lake County, 725 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the most recent week, up from 434 the week before. In Lake, 13% of the most recent COVID-19 tests came back positive, compared with 11% the week before.

Lake saw 1,653 people get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot last week, compared with 1,232 the week before.

— In Osceola County, 1,006 new cases were confirmed last week, compared with 578 the week before. In Osceola, 13% of tests came back positive, compared with 9% the week before.

Osceola saw 3,511 people come in for their first vaccination shot, compared with 3,414 the week before.

— In Seminole County, 1,120 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the week ending Thursday, compared with 653 the week before. Seminole’s latest weekly positive test rate was about 16%, compared with 12% the week before.

Seminole saw 2,278 people receive their first vaccination shot last week, compared with 1,873 the week before.

— In Volusia County, 1,359 new COVID-1i9 cases were confirmed in the most recent week, compared with 709 the week before. Volusia’s positive test rate for the most recent week was nearly 17%.

Volusia saw 2,312 residents receive their first vaccination shot last week, compared with 1,702 the week before.