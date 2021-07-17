‘A mistake’: Florida politicos react to DACA ruling

A Texas federal judge ruled Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is unconstitutional, barring future applicants to the Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen bars new applicants but leaves the program intact for existing recipients, and has sparked outrage among Democrats.

Here’s how Florida politicos are responding to the ruling:

Gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat, called the ruling “a mistake,” and expressed support for the DREAM Act, which sits in Congress.

“Immigrants make our country stronger, not weaker. They are our friends, neighbors, and colleagues, with many DACA recipients only ever knowing America as their home,” Crist said in a statement. “Barring future applicants is a mistake and misaligned with the values our country was founded on – hope and opportunity. Congress should respond to this misguided ruling by passing immigration in the upcoming reconciliation bill.”

The House approved legislation in March creating a pathway toward citizenship for “Dreamers,” but the measure has stalled in the Senate, according to the Associated Press.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, took to Twitter to criticize the ruling.

“This is disgraceful. Dreamers only know this country, their country,” she wrote. “DACA recipients are our students, colleagues, doctors, scientists, teachers and more.. congress must pass a pathway for dreamers to stay in the only country they know as home.”

