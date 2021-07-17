July 17, 2021
‘A mistake’: Florida politicos react to DACA ruling
Demonstrators protest in front of the White House after the Donald Trump administration scrapped DACA.

July 17, 2021

daca-wh-protest-e1504633401213
The ruling bars new applicants to the program.

A Texas federal judge ruled Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is unconstitutional, barring future applicants to the Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen bars new applicants but leaves the program intact for existing recipients, and has sparked outrage among Democrats. 

Here’s how Florida politicos are responding to the ruling:

Gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat, called the ruling “a mistake,” and expressed support for the DREAM Act, which sits in Congress.

“Immigrants make our country stronger, not weaker. They are our friends, neighbors, and colleagues, with many DACA recipients only ever knowing America as their home,” Crist said in a statement. “Barring future applicants is a mistake and misaligned with the values our country was founded on – hope and opportunity. Congress should respond to this misguided ruling by passing immigration in the upcoming reconciliation bill.”

The House approved legislation in March creating a pathway toward citizenship for “Dreamers,” but the measure has stalled in the Senate, according to the Associated Press.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, took to Twitter to criticize the ruling.

“This is disgraceful. Dreamers only know this country, their country,” she wrote. “DACA recipients are our students, colleagues, doctors, scientists, teachers and more.. congress must pass a pathway for dreamers to stay in the only country they know as home.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

2 comments

  • zhombre

    July 17, 2021 at 11:48 am

    It was never constitutional and was only implemented because Congress punted its responsibilities. The so-called dreamers should be evauated on a case by case basis with no presumption of legal right to remain in this country. Democrats like Charlie Crist can pander on the issue all they want but legal immigration, rule of law and orderly process is what strengthens the country, not mass illegal immigration.

    Reply

  • DR LARRY MYERS

    July 17, 2021 at 11:53 am

    In response to DACA HORROR PLAYWRIGHT.HIMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST Dr Larry Myers has penned “Immigration Braille.”
    Actively involved sevEral years ago in person AT THE Supreme Court AND sENATE IN PROTESTS ,,,,,,,,,,,,,HE DESCRIBED BEING GIVEN A GREEN HANKERCHIEF TO COVER HIS FACE. ALSO BEING KNOCKED DOWN ON sENATE BUILDING FLOOR AS 400 COLlEGE STUDENTS WERE ARRRESTED. This was deliberately typed in Upper case to illustrate the real “fuego” in some comMitted, cOmpASSIONATE LIGHTWORKERS. !kIND PEOPLE ARE NOT NECESSARILY WEAK PEOPLE..please excuse my fervor as many squak from power positions and DO NOTHING

    Reply

