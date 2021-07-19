July 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Amanda Makki ‘major announcement’ signals likely CD 13 bid

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 19, 20218min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

‘A mistake’: Florida politicos react to DACA ruling

2022Headlines

Mario Díaz-Balart holds more than $1M in cash as he faces challenge from Adam Gentle

CoronavirusHeadlines

Byron Donalds slams White House for trying to ‘police’ social media on COVID-19

makki
Makki recently visited the southern border and has been active on social media.

Amanda Makki appears poised to make another attempt for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Makki, who lost the race two years ago in the Republican Primary to Anna Paulina Luna, is making a “major announcement” Tuesday at 10 a.m., she said Monday.

The news follows a trip to the southern border earlier this month in which she lamented in a tweet: “wall construction has STOPPED & now we have ARMED ILLEGALS crossing an open border, trespassing/kidnapping because of (Joe) Biden’s OPEN BORDER policies.”

Over the weekend, Makki joined a rally supporting Cuban protesters in St. Pete. Both moves show Makki is positioning herself on key issues facing voters in the 2022 election cycle.

Makki’s announcement will be held at the outdoor terrace at the Central Park Performing Arts Center located within Largo Central Park. The media and public are invited to attend.

Conversa_728x90

If she runs, Makki will again face Luna, who established herself two years ago as a pro-Trump conservative and social media firebrand. She bested Makki in the GOP Primary with 36% of the vote to Makki’s 29%. A third 2020 candidate, George Buck, earned 26% of the vote. Buck will be on hand at Makki’s announcement, signaling he will forego a third run for the seat himself in favor of backing Makki.

State Rep. Chris Latvala, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters, Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks, North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen and former Largo City Council member Curtis Holmes are also expected to be on hand.

Makki got her start in politics via an appointment from the George W. Bush administration after 9/11 when she was appointed to the Pentagon’s General Councils office on anti-terrorism issues,

According to the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian-Americans, she is a former senior health adviser to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who she served for seven years. Makki is of Iranian descent.

While Makki hasn’t officially announced her bid yet, she’s been active on social media all summer, posting updates about meetings with various CD 13 constituents. She has not yet filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for a 2022 bid.

If the 2020 race is any indication, Makki will offer a more establishment option to Republican voters in the GOP Primary, with Luna claiming the Donald Trump wing of the party. That didn’t work two years ago when Trump himself was on the ballot. But without Trump at the top of the ticket, Makki could be hoping for a different outcome. Though, her border trip and reference to Trump’s wall signal she’s heading off possible opposition within her own party as a too moderate Republican.

Luna, as of Monday, is the only Republican candidate in the race. Republican William Braddock dropped out of the race on June 18 after recordings surfaced of him threatening Luna.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock reportedly said in the recording. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f***ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, including state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele RaynerGoolsby and former Barack Obama administration national security adviser Eric Lynn. St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin has said she’s mulling a run.

The pack seeks to replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who declined to seek reelection, running for Governor instead.

The CD 13 race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the state. It will likely be among the most expensive as donors nationwide contribute — Democrats in hopes of keeping the seat blue, and Republicans with an eye on flipping a key swing district as the party battles to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House.

The district currently has a Democratic advantage. Heading into last year’s presidential election, Republicans, through a massive voter registration effort that will continue into the 2022 midterms, chipped away at the Democratic advantage in the Pinellas County district from 5.2 percentage points to just 4.6.

And with redistricting on the horizon, Republicans leading the process could narrow that even more by shifting district boundaries northward. However, they may be reluctant to get too creative with redistricting after the Florida Supreme Court foiled their last attempts to draw a map favorable to the GOP.

Post Views: 88

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMicrosoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, U.S. says

next1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    July 19, 2021 at 9:29 am

    “However, they may be reluctant to get too creative with redistricting after the Florida Supreme Court foiled their last attempts to draw a map favorable to the GOP.” Well, this ain’t your father’s Florida Supreme Court.

    Seriously, however, Makki suffered last time from the belief among some that she was a Washington insider who came here just to run against Crist. She ran, she lost, then she stuck it out here, and now she is running again, so that baggage from last time is gone.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more