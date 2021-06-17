‘Access to a hit squad’: Anna Paulina Luna opponent recorded threatening to ‘end’ her life

Congressional candidate William Braddock threatened to make opponent Anna Paulina Luna “disappear” in a newly obtained recording by POLITICO.

The recording substantiates part of a petition for a temporary injunction filed by Luna against Braddock earlier this week, in which the candidate said she was “in fear for my life.” Both Braddock and Luna are Republicans running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

In the clip, which was taped by Erin Olszewski, Braddock can be heard saying that he has “access to a hit squad, too, Ukrainians and Russians,” according to the POLITICO report.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock said in the tape, according to the recording obtained by POLITICO. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f***ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

He also rambled about getting financial help from fellow Freemasons or importing millions of dollars from Malta and Gibraltar.

Braddock would not confirm nor deny the statements to POLITICO via text, saying he has not heard the recording. He said there is no proof that he is on the tapes, and the recording “may even be altered and edited.”