July 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Brian Mast cheers Army Corps plan selection for Lake Okeechobee discharges

Jacob OglesJuly 19, 20217min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

HeadlinesOlympics

Ready or not: Short-handed U.S. basketball roster off to Tokyo

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis heads to Greece to honor father’s life

Lake Okeechobee reservoir plan
But the Stuart Republican said the plan could still be improved.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast’s choice for a water management plan at Lake Okeechobee is now that of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps this week reviewed five plans for an update to the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual. On Monday, the corps announced Balanced Alternative CC as its preliminary preferred alternative.

That was welcome news to Mast, a Stuart Republican and long-time critic of current Army Corps practices with the lake.

“Today is the outcome we’ve been working towards for years, but it’s far from a checkered flag, and we can’t let our foot off the gas,” Mast said. “Optimization can’t be used as code for ‘bait and switch.’ The east coast has made compromise after compromise, and we will not accept more discharges that harm our communities while we receive no benefits.”

The discharges of water from the lake, which ensure homes and agricultural land around the Lake do not become flooded, often end up accompanied with blue-green algal blooms. Mast’s district includes communities abutting the St. Lucie River, and he has said his constituents have lived under toxic conditions. He recently brought a jar of lake water to a House hearing and began to open it but faced objection from colleagues in the room.

Mast and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican who represents communities along the Caloosahatchee River, both came out publicly for Plan CC, which limits all regulatory releases to St. Lucie and most to the Caloosahatchee except during dry seasons.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made water quality and Everglades restoration policy priorities, has called for similar limits on discharges, but never endorsed a particular plan.

“The Governor has not taken a formal position on any of the proposed management plans for Lake Okeechobee, but LOSOM plan ‘CC’ would be most aligned with the priorities he articulated in the letter he sent to the Army Corps of Engineers in May,” said DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw. “Under plan CC, water flowing south to the Everglades would more than double during the dry season and more than triple on an annual basis. Further, optimization is expected in the LOSOM process.”

But the proposal certainly has detractors. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, has warned against radically changing the discharge schedule.

“I write to you concerned about politicizing the process that puts at risk proper management of Lake Okeechobee,” Steube said in a letter.

“Specifically, I strongly urge the Army Corps of Engineers to reject calls to drastically lower the level of water in Lake Okeechobee or to develop a regulation schedule that does not fully implement the authorized purposes of the federal project. I further urge the Corps to emphasize the science-based nature of its decisions that will ensure the Lake is managed to benefit the Lakeside communities and all of South Florida.”

The Congressman did not immediately comment on the choice of the Army Corps, with staffers saying they need time to review the final language of any plan, but maintaining concern about any plan that could threaten lakeside and agriculture communities.

The Florida Department of Agriculture, under Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, has not endorsed a specific plan, officials said, and has provided technical analyses of all plans.

“From the start of this process, and throughout the passionate discussions of these plans, it’s abundantly clear that major modifications will be needed to address the many concerns of all communities as we continue working to preserve our water resources for generations to come,” Fried said following the Army Corps decision. “During the months ahead, we will remain focused on addressing the concerns of environmentalists and other stakeholders, helping craft a solution that meets Florida’s environmental and public needs in good faith and in compliance with the law.”

Some environmental groups expressed dismay analyses have not been more critical of Plan BB, which sough to ensure water levels for agriculture, but which Mast dismissed as a plan drafted by sugar interests.

Mast has also called for portions of another plan, Balanced Alternative AA, to still be incorporated into any final plan. That plan sends more water south to the Everglades during the dry seasons.

Post Views: 160

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more