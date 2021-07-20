July 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Apalachicola Mayor, former Florida statehouse reporter Kevin Begos dies
Kevin Begos. Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 20, 20212min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.20.21

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The Bridgerton effect and how a British drama helped me decide who to support for St. Pete Mayor

HeadlinesOlympics

Olympics finally to start, 1 year later and far from Tokyo

1000 (32)
He died June 19 at Capital Regional Medical Center

Kevin Begos, an award-winning science journalist and author who later became the Mayor of Apalachicola, Florida, has died. He was 63.

Begos died June 19 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee. He had been battling a serious heart infection.

Begos was elected Mayor of Apalachicola, a small coastal town in the Florida Panhandle, in 2019.

He was Pittsburgh correspondent for The Associated Press between 2011 and 2014, covering a wide range of news from the western half of the state, including the rise of the Marcellus Shale gas drilling industry.

Before that, he worked as a statehouse reporter in Florida for The Tampa Tribune; covered Washington and did investigative reporting for the Winston-Salem Journal; and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, Uganda and Mexico.

His award-winning reporting on forced sterilization in North Carolina helped prompt the state to become the first to pay compensation to the victims of a government-run sterilization program.

In 2018, Begos published a book, “Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor & the Search for the Origins of Wine.”

He was a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT and held several other fellowships. He was a graduate of Bard College.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press

Post Views: 44

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOlympics finally to start, 1 year later and far from Tokyo

nextThe Bridgerton effect and how a British drama helped me decide who to support for St. Pete Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more