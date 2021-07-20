Joe Gruters faces sexual harassment allegation from male staffer

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, faces accusations from a male staffer of sexual harassment.

Gruters, also the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, is meeting with party officials, including counsel Ben Gibson, about a sexual harassment investigation, sources tell Florida Politics. He is also meeting with his Senate staff, sources confirm.

Party leaders made clear they take the accusations seriously.

“The Republican Party of Florida has a zero tolerance policy toward harassment of any kind,” said RPOF Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferre. “Any complaint RPOF receives regarding harassment towards its employees or members is taken very seriously and thoroughly reviewed in accordance with RPOF internal HR policies and all applicable laws and regulations.”

Sources within RPOF say a complaint was filed there, prompting a third party investigation.

One source tells Florida Politics the complaint cannot be corroborated, while another said an investigation is still ongoing. One said the party investigated the matter but the key witness did not cooperate with a third party investigator that was brought in.

Months after the complaint was filed, Republican National Committeeman Peter Feaman, National Committeewoman Kathleen King and RPOF Vice Chair Christian Ziegler were informed.

Katie Betta, deputy chief of staff for Senate President Wilton Simpson, said no investigation has been conducted within the legislative body.

“There is no complaint in the Senate,” Betta said.

There’s some confusion as to whether the individual at the center of the matter worked in a government or political capacity.

Ziegler, a Sarasota County Commissioner and close ally of Gruters, offered a reserved comment.

“The Republican Party of Florida takes all allegations of harassment of any kind seriously and do full investigations, whatever the allegations,” Ziegler said.

Gruters, formerly co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Florida, rose to state chair in 2018 and was reelected in January.

He was also elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving one term in the Florida House, and was reelected in November. He’s the longtime chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota, and is known to have ambitions of someday running for Congress.

He’s married to Sydney Gruters, a staffer for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, and the couple have three children.