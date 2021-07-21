Personnel note: Evan Steinberg joins Pittman Law Group

Pittman Law Group’s government affairs team has expanded with the addition of Evan Steinberg, the firm announced.

“We could not be more excited about Evan joining our Government Affairs practice and providing high quality service to our clients,” founder and managing partner Sean Pittman said in a news release Tuesday. “Evan has already hit the ground running and brings with him an incredible breadth of experience at every level of the government. He is a great asset, and we are proud to have him.”

Steinberg has been immersed in state and local politics for the past five years. He got his foot in the door as an intern in the state House, followed by a stint as a Broward County Commission aide which saw him work on international trade policy and help plan the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo.

He later served as a staffer in the office of then-Senate President Pro Tempore Anitere Flores, where he worked on local funding requests. Steinberg also worked for the U.S. Department of Defense Southern Command in Doral in the J5 Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate supporting the U.S. Colombia Action Plan. Most recently, Steinberg was a legislative aide for the government law and policy practice at Greenberg Traurig.

“I am extremely excited to join the Pittman Law Group and work alongside this group of professionals who have been effectively serving clients for over 20 years,” Steinberg said. “I look forward to building on the incredible work that Sean and our team have done, and with our statewide expansion, I believe there is no better time to join this firm than right now.”

Steinberg, who grew up in Parkland, graduated from Florida State University in 2020 with a degree in social science and a certificate in emergency management, homeland security, and U.S. intelligence.

He served as FSU’s student body president and as a university trustee during the 2019-2020 academic year and played an active role in state and federal advocacy through the Legislative Liaisons Committee at FSU and Atlantic Coast Conference Advocacy.

The Steinberg hire comes on the heels of the firm’s announcement it would expand into the Orlando market with a new office headed by Jasmyne Henderson, who had previously served as director of the firm’s governmental affairs team in Tallahassee.

Founded in 2001, Pittman Law Group is a boutique law and lobbying firm that represents a diverse set of clients ranging from local governments such as Miami-Dade and Broward counties to major corporations such as Uber and AT&T.