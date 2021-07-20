July 20, 2021
Rick Scott joins national tour denouncing ‘Bidenflation’
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 20, 20214min2

Rick Scott 2.5.21
Scott will be in New Hampshire, Wisconsin.

Select audiences around the country will get to hear U.S. Sen. Rick Scott denounce what is being called “Bidenflation.”

Scott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be featured on this year’s “Save Our Paychecks” tour, a production of the conservative Heritage Action PAC.

Scott is slated to speak in New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

The first-term Republican Senator offered a statement to Fox News that used familiar language to denounce the big-spending ways of the Joe Biden White House and Democratic Congress.

“President Joe Biden and Washington Democrats are leading our nation down an unsustainable path with their failed economic policies and reckless spending. Americans deserve better. The Democrats’ spending addiction has created an inflation crisis, and their solution is to spend more and tax more,” Scott said.

“And instead of focusing on getting Americans back to work and helping small businesses reopen, Democrats are insistent on paying workers more to stay home and rely on government assistance. These policies don’t work, and we are seeing it every day,” he added.

Scott has repeatedly hammered the Biden administration for big spending, noting the national debt as a major concern.

“President Biden’s silence on inflation is deafening, and his lack of leadership in the face of this serious threat is hurting people every day. Every increase in food, gas and household good prices, even increases of just a few cents, negatively impact families, especially low-income families and those on fixed incomes. For our nation’s poorest families, like mine growing up, rising prices are devastating — I know because I watched my parents struggle with inflation and putting food on the table when I was a kid,” Scott said, referencing his personal narrative in comments in May.

Scott’s National Republican Senatorial Committee ran polling earlier this year that suggested 2022 voters may be uncomfortable with spending as it stands.

Respondents were asked about government assistance, with 62% of those polled agreeing that “overly generous welfare and unemployment benefits are preventing people from looking for work despite job openings due to the fact that the government is paying them to stay at home.”

“Not smart to pay people not to work,” Scott’s longtime pollster, Curt Anderson of On Message, said on a June press call introducing the results.

Scott, a former two-term Governor of Florida before getting elected to the Senate in 2018, expects people to come around to his way of thinking on these issues and for that mandate to become clear for Republicans in the midterms next year.

“It’s going to be a hell of a 2022,” Scott said in that same June press call.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Matthew Lusk

    July 20, 2021 at 11:51 am

    A pertinent question. Will Scott point out that the private federal reserve system is allowed to increase their own balance sheet nine times what Is allocated to them in new Treasury note spending? White collar crime is a trillion dollar business and you aren’t in it friend until the inflation manifests. Wake up to reality folks. -And GENERAL milley wonders about rage against corruption?

    Reply

  • Michael Hoffmann

    July 20, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    If one looks into Scott’s vacant eyes, what he’s saying is: Biden wants to raise MY taxes.

    Reply

