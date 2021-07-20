July 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathy Castor draws Republican challenger Jay Collins
Jay Collins. Image via Jay Collins campaign.

Kelly HayesJuly 20, 20215min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Joe Gruters faces sexual harassment allegation from male staffer

2022Headlines

Blaise Ingoglia running for to-be-determined seat in Florida Senate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Jay Collins
Collins is an Army Green Beret and Purple Heart Amputee.

Army veteran Jay Collins is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor for Florida’s 14th Congressional District.

Collins, an Army Green Beret and Purple Heart amputee, announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Hillsborough County district. Collins is entering the race as a Republican. 

“In combat, we stayed in the fight regardless of the adversity we faced — whatever it took, no matter how tough the challenge, we had to get the job done. That’s how I’ll fight for Florida families in Congress,” he said in a statement. 

Collins served in the military for more than 20 years, deployed four times as a Green Beret. He lost his leg as a result of injuries in combat but continued serving in active duty in various Special Forces leadership roles for another five and a half years. 

After the military, Collins began working for a nonprofit. In 2019, he ran and biked from Los Angeles to his home in Tampa while feeding veterans, first responders, and disaster victims across the country.

“As a Green Beret, I’ve faced some of our worst enemies, and I’ve seen how blessed we are to live in this country. I will fight for the conservative principles that have made our nation great so my children can grow up with the same opportunities I had,” Collins said in a statement. 

Collins also highlighted several campaign priorities, planning to “fight the liberal agenda that hikes taxes, defunds the police, opens our borders, and threatens our national security,” according to a news release announcing his candidacy.

“Our government wasn’t designed for political dynasties or career politicians like Kathy Castor to hold power for decades and decades. I’m not a career politician. I’m a husband, a father, and a Green Beret,” Collins said in a statement. “I’m ready to go to Congress and fight to implement term limits to get rid of career politicians, keep our nation and border secure, defend our police, and put a stop to (Nancy) Pelosi and Castor’s tax hikes and bloated government spending.”

The newcomer will likely face an uphill battle against the Democratic incumbent, who has held the seat with relative ease since her initial election in 2006.

In 2020, Castor bested Republican challenger Christine Quinn 60% to 40%. Quinn had previously lost to Castor in 2016 62% to 38%. In 2018, Castor ran unopposed.

Besides her strong ties to the seat, the district also leans blue — but, with redistricting on the horizon, current partisan leanings may change. According to the most recent Supervisor of Elections report, the district comprises 463,486 total voters — 194,836 Democrats, 131,463 Republicans and 137,187 third party or nonpartisan voters.

Post Views: 124

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 7.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextBlaise Ingoglia running for to-be-determined seat in Florida Senate

One comment

  • zhombre

    July 20, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    Good,. I’ll support Collins. Vote all Democrats out of office.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories