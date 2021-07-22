July 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis threatens action against Ben & Jerry’s over decision to cut ties with Israel
Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoJuly 22, 20213min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.22.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

‘Tested by crisis’: Al Lawson backs Charlie Crist for Governor

FederalHeadlines

Anti-infrastructure campaign rolls into South Florida as crucial ‘Build Back Better’ vote nears

Jimmy Patronis
Patronis vowed to stop business with the company after they announced plans to cut ties with portion's of Israel.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis issued a warning Thursday to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after the company announced plans to end business Israel.

In a letter sent Thursday to Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy, Patronis blasted the decision and defended Israel as the “most free, democratic and prosperous nation in the region.”

Citing a state law, Patronis vowed to prevent business contracts between Florida and municipal governments with Ben & Jerry’s if the decision isn’t reversed.

“Florida law prohibits the state from investing in companies that discriminate against Israel by refusing to deal with or terminate business activities in a discriminatory matter,” Patronis wrote. “Thus… it is my belief that Ben & Jerry’s brazen refusal to do business in Israel will result in your placement on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.”

Patronis’ letter comes after Ben & Jerry’s on Monday said it would stop selling ice cream to the West Bank and other contested areas in Jerusalem.

In the announcement, the company said sales to region were “inconsistent with our values.”

The statement was one of the strongest rebukes by a high-profile company of Israel’s settlement policies in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which it has controlled for more than a half-century after capturing them in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians, with broad international support, claim both areas as part of a future independent state. Israeli settlements, now home to some 700,000 Israelis, are widely seen as illegal and obstacles to peace.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem after the 1967 war and considers the entire city its undivided capital, though the annexation is not internationally recognized. It says the West Bank is disputed territory and says its final status should be resolved in negotiations. The international community, however, widely considers both areas to be occupied territory.

In its statement, Ben & Jerry’s said it had informed its longtime Israeli partner that it will not renew its license agreement when it expires at the end of 2022.

While noting it would not serve Israeli-occupied areas, it said it would continue to provide ice cream in Israel “through a different arrangement.”

______

Content from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Post Views: 96

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnti-infrastructure campaign rolls into South Florida as crucial 'Build Back Better' vote nears

next'Tested by crisis': Al Lawson backs Charlie Crist for Governor

One comment

  • zhombre

    July 22, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    The PA considers all of Israel as occupied territory and part of a future Palestinian state.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories