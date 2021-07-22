‘Tested by crisis’: Al Lawson backs Charlie Crist for Governor

A North Florida icon offered the latest major endorsement for U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist‘s campaign for Governor.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson is the latest politician from the northern part of the state to endorse the Democratic Congressman seeking a return to the Governor’s Mansion. Lawson has represented Florida’s 5th Congressional District since 2017.

“The people of North Florida deserve a Governor who will listen to them, empower them, and fight for them — I have no doubt that Governor is Charlie Crist,” Lawson asserted in a statement provided by Crist’s campaign.

“Charlie is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record, tested by crisis. Through his years in service, he’s demonstrated that he cares about all Floridians and will fight tooth and nail for his people. He has the experience and ability to lead us towards a better tomorrow as Florida’s next Governor,” Lawson added.

“As Governor, Charlie will listen to us. He will seek our advice and visit our communities, not ignore us. He’ll do as he does now, follow the Golden Rule and treat everyone with respect and dignity. I’ve known Charlie for years. I’ve watched him stand up to the powerful and do what’s right in Washington and in Florida. I know what’s in his heart, and I trust him to look out for all Floridians, not just some. He has my full support and endorsement for Governor,” Lawson asserted.

Crist offered his own statement.

“I’m honored and thankful to receive the endorsement of my friend and colleague Congressman Lawson. There’s a long road ahead of us, but with the support and encouragement of Floridians from the Panhandle to the Keys, we are well on our way to taking back the Governor’s Mansion and putting the people back in power. This campaign is for all Floridians, not just for some. Let’s build a Florida for All, together.”

Lawson’s endorsement continues a trend of prominent Black leaders from North Florida choosing Crist over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in first wave endorsements. Former Senate Democratic leader Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney (who is currently seeking to succeed Gibson in the Senate) have both endorsed Crist for Governor.