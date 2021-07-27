July 27, 2021
Personnel note: Jake Farmer to run government relations at Walgreens
Jake Farmer snags a top job as Walgreens' lobbyist.

He'll handle government relations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Jake Farmer is leaving the Florida Retail Federation to become Walgreens’ new regional director of state and local government relations for the Southeast.

Farmer has spent the past four years at FRF, first as the trade group’s legislative and communications director and then as its director of government affairs.

“If you know me you know that I love my job, the people I work with and the members I’ve represented at the Florida Retail Federation … it has been an honor to be a part of the FRF team for the past four years,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of #TeamRetail in Florida as well as in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina & North Carolina. Onward & Upward!”

Before joining the Florida Retail Federation in 2017, Farmer worked as a legislative aide to then-Rep. Jay Fant, a Jacksonville area Republican. He has also served as an executive assistant to the director of the Republican Party of Florida.

Farmer is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a degree in political science. During his senior year at FSU, he interned in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Outside of work Farmer volunteers at Young Life, a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school, and college students across the country and world.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

