July 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Anti-Ron DeSantis billboards planted blocks away from Governor’s Mansion

Jason DelgadoJuly 27, 20216min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

2022Headlines

Republican files to succeed Audrey Gibson in Senate, could close Democratic primary

FederalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz demands to know federal government’s interest in detaining insurrectionists

DSC00738
“Best friends keep each other’s secrets."

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surrounding neighborhood became a political battleground this week with the addition of two billboards highlighting the Republican Governor’s ties with embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Located blocks away from the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, the billboards reference an ongoing U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether Gaetz broke sex-trafficking laws by engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her to cross state lines.

One billboard implies DeSantis knew about it: “Best friends keep each other’s secrets.” Investigators, however, have not tied DeSantis to Gaetz’s behavior.

The other features a joke Gaetz made while DeSantis’ was on the 2018 campaign trail for the Florida governorship: “Matt Gaetz says DeSantis is the ‘Batman’ to his ‘Robin’.”

Political group Ron Be Gone announced plans to display the billboards last week.

“If Ron DeSantis thinks he can hide the true nature of his friendship with Matt Gaetz, he’s sorely mistaken,” said veteran Florida Democratic strategist Brice Barnes, one of the organizers behind Ron Be Gone. “Floridians need to know that their Governor owes his political career to a Congressman who is caught up in a federal investigation where someone pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including sex-trafficking a minor.”

Sex between an adult age 24 or older and a person 17 or younger qualifies as statutory rape in Florida. Gaetz, 39, was in his mid-30s at the time of the alleged relationship.

Gaetz, who hasn’t been charged with a crime, has denied involvement in the scandal to which his associate, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in May.

But the digital trail federal investigators are following may contradict the Fort Walton Beach Republican’s story. In April, the Daily Beast reported it obtained Venmo records from 2018 showing transfers of funds from Gaetz to Greenberg, who then transferred identical sums of money to teenage girls, one of whom was 17 at the time.

Outside of the investigation, pressure around Gaetz is also mounting.

This week, the sister of Gaetz’s fiancé posted videos describing the Republican Congressman as “weird and creepy.” The sister, Roxanne Luckey, alleged Gaetz once encouraged an older man to court her when she was 19.

Gaetz’s fiancé, Ginger Luckey, dismissed the videos in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“Matt and I are enjoying our engagement and are deeply in love. My estranged sister is mentally unwell,” Ginger Luckey told the Daily Beast. “She has been in therapy for years and our family hopes that after receiving in-patient mental health treatment, she will overcome the tendency she has repeatedly shown to engage in destructive behavior.”

A key ally to DeSantis, Gaetz urged the Governor to appoint several people who are now caught up in the federal investigation, Politico reported in May. The outlet quoted a former worker as saying, “By the time we were in heavy General Election mode, DeSantis was not doing anything without Gaetz being on it.”

Despite the threat of criminal charges hanging over his head for months, Gaetz has still proven himself to be a powerhouse fundraiser.

Between April and June, his reelection campaign pulled in about $1.45 million. He has raised $3.25 million since January.

___

Florida Politics reporter Jesse Scheckner contributed to this report. 

Post Views: 178

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSome Florida health care workers face vaccine requirements

nextAnnette Taddeo calls for 2nd COVID-19 state of emergency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more