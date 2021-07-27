This $2.6 million home in Miami-Dade is up for grabs — for free

A palatial house in unincorporated Miami-Dade valued at $2.6 million is up for grabs starting today, and it’s going for the best possible price in South Florida’s soaring housing market: free.

For-profit fundraising website Omaze is raffling off the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Kendall near Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital and Continental Park.

And it doesn’t cost a cent to enter.

Of course, the more an entrant spends, the greater chance they have at scoring the 6,060-square-foot home or an alternate cash prize of $1.8 million.

A $5 purchase on the site nets five entries. Spend $150 and get 2,000. Proceeds from entry purchases go to the nonprofit Charities Aid Foundation, which will then distribute funds to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 18. Omaze said will announce a winner “around Jan. 5, 2022.”

Built last year and listed for sale in February, the home at 8100 SW 96th St. sold for roughly $429 per square foot — or $2.6 million — in April, according to South Florida site Best of Luxury Realty.

Amenities at the two-story home, according to real estate website Zillow, which said the property has already appreciated in value by more than $50,000, include:

— A huge greeting room with a wet bar.

— A designer kitchen with a Wolf gas range, double ovens, subzero refrigerator, Miele coffee maker, Neff cabinets, Silestone countertops and a large island.

— A “luxurious master suite” with a sitting area, private terrace overlooking a pool, two walk-in closets and an “amazing” master bathroom.

— A downstairs office.

— A private upstairs studio apartment.

— A heated pool and spa area with a kids’ wading area.

— An outdoor kitchen and grill area.

— An elevator.

— A Savant smart home automation system.

— Metal roofing.

— Porcelain floors throughout.

— A generator-ready electrical system.

— A two-car garage.

The house, which sits on a 0.35-acre lot, uses a septic tank to handle wastewater. That could cost its future owner a pretty penny down the line.

Photos of the gated property depict a modern, angular architecture style. Several spaces feature vaulted, wooden ceilings. That feature continues outside in a covered patio, which abuts a well-maintained line of privacy-providing greenery.

If the winner “for any reason” chooses to forgo taking the house — “including … legal restrictions, a force majeure event (or) failure of construction” — Omaze will instead pay 12 them 12 monthly installments of $150,000.

Omaze said it will keep 15% of all contest revenue, which CAF will route back to it through a grant. CAF will also retain “a small percentage of the total donations (less than 1%) to cover its own operating costs.”