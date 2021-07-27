July 27, 2021
This $2.6 million home in Miami-Dade is up for grabs — for free

Jesse Scheckner

Omaze
Since it was sold in April, the house has already appreciated in value by more than $50,000.

A palatial house in unincorporated Miami-Dade valued at $2.6 million is up for grabs starting today, and it’s going for the best possible price in South Florida’s soaring housing market: free.

For-profit fundraising website Omaze is raffling off the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Kendall near Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital and Continental Park.

And it doesn’t cost a cent to enter.

Of course, the more an entrant spends, the greater chance they have at scoring the 6,060-square-foot home or an alternate cash prize of $1.8 million.

A $5 purchase on the site nets five entries. Spend $150 and get 2,000. Proceeds from entry purchases go to the nonprofit Charities Aid Foundation, which will then distribute funds to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 18. Omaze said will announce a winner “around Jan. 5, 2022.”

Built last year and listed for sale in February, the home at 8100 SW 96th St. sold for roughly $429 per square foot — or $2.6 million — in April, according to South Florida site Best of Luxury Realty.

Amenities at the two-story home, according to real estate website Zillow, which said the property has already appreciated in value by more than $50,000, include:

— A huge greeting room with a wet bar.
— A designer kitchen with a Wolf gas range, double ovens, subzero refrigerator, Miele coffee maker, Neff cabinets, Silestone countertops and a large island.
— A “luxurious master suite” with a sitting area, private terrace overlooking a pool, two walk-in closets and an “amazing” master bathroom.
— A downstairs office.
— A private upstairs studio apartment.
— A heated pool and spa area with a kids’ wading area.
— An outdoor kitchen and grill area.
— An elevator.
— A Savant smart home automation system.
— Metal roofing.
— Porcelain floors throughout.
— A generator-ready electrical system.
— A two-car garage.

The house, which sits on a 0.35-acre lot, uses a septic tank to handle wastewater. That could cost its future owner a pretty penny down the line.

Photos of the gated property depict a modern, angular architecture style. Several spaces feature vaulted, wooden ceilings. That feature continues outside in a covered patio, which abuts a well-maintained line of privacy-providing greenery.

If the winner “for any reason” chooses to forgo taking the house — “including … legal restrictions, a force majeure event (or) failure of construction” — Omaze will instead pay 12 them 12 monthly installments of $150,000.

Omaze said it will keep 15% of all contest revenue, which CAF will route back to it through a grant. CAF will also retain “a small percentage of the total donations (less than 1%) to cover its own operating costs.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

