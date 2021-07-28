July 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters discourages finger-pointing, dismisses ‘false’ harassment accusation as ‘smear’

Jacob OglesJuly 27, 20214min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says ‘Trump voters’ are treated like ‘domestic enemies’

CoronavirusHeadlines

Ron DeSantis contends ‘political science’ drives CDC virus moves

2022

Republican files to succeed Audrey Gibson in Senate, could close Democratic primary

Joe Gruters
“I’m asking everyone to stay focused on 2022."

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters dismissed a sexual harassment complaint as part of a “smear campaign” against him during a conference call with RPOF executive committee members, while also discouraging infighting about it within the state party.

“I’m asking everyone to stay focused on 2022,” he said. “No finger-pointing and playing the blame game.”

That comes amid broad speculation both about the nature of a sexual harassment complaint and how the party handled the matter. The complaint was made early this year, not by the subject of the alleged harassment but an associate who heard about it. The Republican Party of Florida staff, without notifying executive committee members, hired a third-party investigator who, after three months, said no first-hand witnesses would corroborate the allegation.

Many committee members expressed frustration the investigation occurred without many people’s knowledge and the finding clearing Gruters did not become public until months later.

When the investigation wrapped, high-ranking staff informed RPOF Vice Chair Christian Ziegler, Republican National Committeeman Peter Feaman and Republican National Committeewoman Kathleen King of its conclusion. But sources closer to Gruters said he did not even learn until much later that the investigation had been opened or a complaint had been made.

Yet, when news broke of the complaint, sources inconsistently reported whether an investigation remained open. RPOF Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré and Ziegler initially released statements that made clear any accusation would be “taken seriously” and fully investigated, but did not mention the investigation had already concluded and cleared Gruters.

The handling of the leak sparked questions about how the information had publicly unrolled and how prepared the party was with any explanation.

But Gruters did not delve into the specifics on the call with committee members. Aware reporters were on the call, he kept the call short and took no questions from members. Rather, he spent much of the call discussing a $10 million investment the Republican National Committee plans to make ahead of the midterms, when Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio appear on the ballot, and on efforts to retake majorities on nonpartisan school boards around the state.

Regarding the accusation, Gruters characterized that as part of the “messy business” of politics. He referred to the complaint as a “false accusation.”

“Especially when you’ve had the success we’ve had, you can become the subject of a smear campaign,” he said.

Post Views: 152

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBoeing is back, with another launch of its astronaut capsule

nextThis $2.6 million home in Miami-Dade is up for grabs — for free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more