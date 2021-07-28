Rick Scott says refusing vaccines, masks is a ‘choice you get to make’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday continued his crusade against mask and vaccine mandates during an appearance on cable news.

The Senator, on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” contended that requirements of masks in COVID-19 hotspots are a no-go. He backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to such plans as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushes for masks for even vaccinated people indoors.

The Fox Business hit continued aggressive messaging on the virus from Scott, who said earlier this month that federal door-to-door vaccination programs are tantamount to intimidation and violations of HIPAA rights.

“This is crazy. It makes no sense,” Scott said. “Democrats want to use fear to control us. If I got a vaccine — I did — why do I have to wear a mask?”

“Democrats want to control our lives. We’ve got to stand up and say enough is enough,” Scott added, before again extolling the idea of choice in vaccination.

“I got the vaccine, get the vaccine. But if you don’t, that’s a choice you get to make,” Scott said.

Regarding mask wearing, CDC guidance is not necessary. Scott’s take: “If we think it’s good for us, we’ll do it.”

When discussing unvaccinated people, Scott discussed the importance of “understanding that you get to make a choice on your own,” reiterating his position that government should give “good information” to guide decisions.

He acknowledged the pervasiveness of the delta variant as well.

“It’s clearly gone up. People I’ve talked to in the hospital business are clearly seeing more inpatients,” Scott said.

But Scott’s ultimate position tracks with that of DeSantis, who contended this week that “political science” and not real science is driving the push for vaccine and mask mandates.

“So much of this is not science, it’s political science,” DeSantis said on Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, of “what the CDC has been operating under for many many months.”