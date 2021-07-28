Rick Scott says refusing vaccines, masks is a ‘choice you get to make’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday continued his crusade against mask and vaccine mandates during an appearance on cable news.
The Senator, on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” contended that requirements of masks in COVID-19 hotspots are a no-go. He backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to such plans as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushes for masks for even vaccinated people indoors.
The Fox Business hit continued aggressive messaging on the virus from Scott, who said earlier this month that federal door-to-door vaccination programs are tantamount to intimidation and violations of HIPAA rights.
“This is crazy. It makes no sense,” Scott said. “Democrats want to use fear to control us. If I got a vaccine — I did — why do I have to wear a mask?”
“Democrats want to control our lives. We’ve got to stand up and say enough is enough,” Scott added, before again extolling the idea of choice in vaccination.
“I got the vaccine, get the vaccine. But if you don’t, that’s a choice you get to make,” Scott said.
Regarding mask wearing, CDC guidance is not necessary. Scott’s take: “If we think it’s good for us, we’ll do it.”
When discussing unvaccinated people, Scott discussed the importance of “understanding that you get to make a choice on your own,” reiterating his position that government should give “good information” to guide decisions.
He acknowledged the pervasiveness of the delta variant as well.
“It’s clearly gone up. People I’ve talked to in the hospital business are clearly seeing more inpatients,” Scott said.
But Scott’s ultimate position tracks with that of DeSantis, who contended this week that “political science” and not real science is driving the push for vaccine and mask mandates.
“So much of this is not science, it’s political science,” DeSantis said on Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, of “what the CDC has been operating under for many many months.”
Rick
July 28, 2021 at 8:28 am
I live in Florida, and I am fully vaccinated! NO MORE MASKS! Stop this nonsense NOW! Stop the infected COVID ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS Joey is sending over from being transported to Southern States NOW! Enough is Enough Joey & Camel. You are all brain dead!
JmjUSA
July 28, 2021 at 8:44 am
OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion…
Should be the moniker in most, if not all of Florida (Biased & B*llsh*t) Politics postings..
Funny thing: these “typists” (nothing close to journalist)… Are all for CHOICE when it comes to same sex marriage, murder by abortion, kids ‘trans’, etc…
EXCEPT…. When demon-rats yell “Squirrel”!
Rick
July 28, 2021 at 8:55 am
The Federal Government and the White House are a joke. They want to control you, and get nothing done. Name one thing Joey has not totally fuc…..ed up? The revolution is coming. Push back now, and do not wait for the next local or federal election cycle to implement change. Let’s organize a “NO MORE MASK” protest in St. Petersburg, Florida! Get rid of the democratic mayor position in our upcoming vote, and vote for Blackmon. Enough is Enough!
Michael Hoffmann
July 28, 2021 at 9:20 am
So, the one greatest achievement of the Trump administration — arguably the one one, COVID vaccines — is an imposition?
Your Dear Leader himself, his family, the Guv and his family, Rick Scott, health care criminal, etc. All of these folks got the vaccine and some got it ahead of the public.
The richest counties in Florida — especially St. Johns — have the highest vaccine rates.
I want what the rich folks got. Call me a commie, if you like, but when the rich go for the vaccine, it is okay for the rest of us because the rich folk are thriving right through the chaos of COVID.
Frankie M.
July 28, 2021 at 9:26 am
What’s good for me is good for me!
Frankie M.
July 28, 2021 at 9:24 am
“If I got a vaccine — I did — why do I have to wear a mask?”
For the same reason you should get vaccinated Ricky. It’s not about YOU. It’s never been about YOU. It’s about the immunosuppressed. It’s about those who are too young to get the vaccine. It’s about the mouthbreathers filling up our ICU’s and ER’s using up resources that are needed for non-covid related emergencies.
I could give a shit about jokers whining about masks and/or getting a little shot in the arm. Do whatever you like. You know who I do care about? My kids who are too young to get vaccinated. “Conservatives” only think about ME and scream POLITICS whenever they are told to think about others.