Ron DeSantis contends ‘political science’ drives CDC virus moves

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his offensive against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, saying they were driven by “political science” and not the hard science relative to COVID-19.

“So much of this is not science, it’s political science,” DeSantis said, of “what the CDC has been operating under for many many months.”

The Governor workshopped the political science line Tuesday evening on the Mark Levin Show, as part of a larger repertoire of blasts of the once-uncontroversial federal agency.

Levin led off the segment asking DeSantis if the CDC should issue a health advisory to secure the border, and the Governor was on board.

“If you want to just come straight across the border … they don’t give a damn about COVID at that point,” DeSantis said.

He also brought back the contention that masks in schools are intended to “muzzle” young learners, saying they would be “muzzled with the mask even though COVID is no risk to the kid.”

The Governor went on to paint a grim picture of the border, a landscape full of “drugs” and “criminal aliens,” suggesting that “millions and millions of people” could make their way across in the next 3 1/2 years.

Those people could be from “over 100 different countries,” he suggested, including “people from the Middle East” and Asians and Haitians.

“Get to the southern border, that’s your ticket into the United States illegally,” was how DeSantis summed it up. The Governor also posed questions.

“Who knows what the hell kinds of pathogens they’re bringing in in addition to COVID? And yet the CDC does not care at all about this. I think the reason is ideology,” DeSantis said.

The messaging continued along these lines, with the Governor hitting familiar targets. He noted Dr. Anthony Fauci “didn’t have much to say about the BLM or antifa riots last summer.”

He also blasted “terrible messaging” from President Joe Biden, saying that “what Biden is doing is sending a message you’re somehow less of an American if you make choices.”

DeSantis’ interview in the friendliest of forums continued an unusual media strategy this week, following a curious decision to record an anti-mask roundtable and not advise the media that it was happening in real time. Instead, the administration distributed video, perhaps in an abundance of caution to avoid questions during business hours, as DeSantis workshopped concepts.

The Governor, who has already reduced case reporting, suggested there that even the reduced data set was pointless in that Monday colloquy.

“What’s the point of tracking these cases the way we’re tracking the cases if in fact we believe the vaccines protect you from severe outcome but may not necessarily protect you from testing positive?”