Ron DeSantis says ‘Trump voters’ are treated like ‘domestic enemies’

Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, contended that President Joe Biden and the left would rather treat “Trump voters” like “domestic enemies” than to take a position on Ben and Jerry’s not selling ice cream in what it calls the “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The Governor, after predicting that parent company Unilever would force a reversal from the ice cream subsidiary, theorized many on the left aren’t outraged by the move because it “doesn’t fit the narrative.”

“The narrative that they want is, I mean there’s a couple different ones, but the primary one I think they want is kind of conservative Trump voters are effectively domestic enemies, is what they’re trying to accomplish.”

DeSantis went on to suggest that investigations into the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 might just be a way to frame so-called “domestic enemies,” seemingly blurring the lines between Trump voters, “conservative dissenters,” and those accused of “domestic extremism.”

“You see that with how they’ve tried to frame Jan. 6 as like a 9/11 type attack on the country. You also see it, how they have the FBI and some of the law enforcement focusing more on what they consider ‘domestic extremism’, which is basically just conservative dissenters from their orthodoxy, and they want to view them as the number one problem,” DeSantis told Levin, seemingly conflating discrete groups of people.

“I think you start talking antisemitism, a lot of that comes from the left and it doesn’t fit the narrative that they’re trying to accomplish,” DeSantis continued. “Corporate media’s not talking about it. They sweep it under the rug as well.”

DeSantis has gone to great lengths to cultivate a relationship with Israel, including a trade mission in his first year in office that included a Florida Cabinet meeting in the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Last week, the Governor urged the State Board of Administration (SBA) to add Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever to the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List, and to begin the process to add the companies to the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List, in the wake of the company’s decision to limit distribution in Israel.

“These actions affirm the State of Florida’s relationship with the State of Israel and our commitment to a swift response to those who discriminate against the Israeli people,” DeSantis wrote SBA Director Ash Williams on Thursday.